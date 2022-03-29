2: and starrer TV show is the most-talked about TV shows in the country. It enjoys good popularity online, despite low TRPs. However, it seems fans are not too happy with the current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In fact, the TV show's fandom has been criticising openly on Twitter over various things. And of late, they have started criticising Priya aka Disha Parmar's character in show. Fans are not happy with her confusion, dialogues and actions. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air, Karan Kundrra reacts to house-hunt with Tejasswi Prakash and more

For the unversed, the current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has introduced the twist of Priya learning that Vedika (Reena Aggarwal) is Ram's ex. However, she misunderstands that Ram wants to get back to Vedika. All of this happened after Maitri (Anjum Fakih) goes to confront Ram after hearing Neeraj's conversation with Vedika. However, she was unaware that it was Priya behind the door and not Ram. And now, Priya feels Ram is cheating on her. She is hurt. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar reacts on her show with Nakuul Mehta completing 150 episodes

The netizens are unhappy with the writing of scenes, loopholes/loose ends. Netizens are also not liking Priya's character. Disha Parmar has been on the receiving end lately. Some of the fans feel that Priya victimises herself all the time and that she doesn't see all the things that Ram did for her ever since they got married. On the other hand, some also noted that Ram should have told Priya about Vedika when it was the right time. A lot of fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 come to Priya aka Disha's defense. They called out the writing of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rashami Desai being paid more than Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6, Alice Kaushik talks of dating rumours with Pandya Store co-star Kanwar Dhillon and more

It's not our fault if your real life person are defending a fictional character!#Balh2 • #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/eby8Mmtkd5 — preeto. (@Preetttt_AM) March 29, 2022

why do people think criticizing priya is not calling out bad writing? how can one separate character from writing? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — ???ᑌᵐＮ ? (@roohvarz) March 29, 2022

This is so very true. Priya conveniently forgets all the good things and then victimises herself saying everyone does wrong to her. The sheer hypocrisy in her character is remarkable, it's the only "consistent" thing in the show. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 https://t.co/BmMScvYxoT — misha ? (@yaarmisha) March 29, 2022

This is the halaat of fd nowadays ?? cancel priya going on ?‍♀️ *please take it as a meme thing only I'm not saying bad for anyone*#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 pic.twitter.com/4MpIXBwERq — snehaa. (@good__vibesss_) March 29, 2022

Calling horrible writing is fine.....

But this selective outrage just for a particular character?

Ahh how is that ok Bhai?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — ????? (@vibhaa08) March 29, 2022

I'm not a regular person to call out flaws but

Dialogues-Bad?

Script-worse?

Execution-worst?

IMHO Priya Devdas bankar 2-4 peg gatak leti toh bhi thik tha. Spiking someone's drink and promoting such acts is not cool.. no matter what your intentions are!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/kyayNm3RyO — Faith ❤️ (@KrummYummWatch) March 28, 2022

Dude Ram knows almost everything about Priya be it MS, Niraj...and she actually has started opening with him since so long lol...

But Ram?

Can we say the same thing?

Obvio no...Ram's Past,Ram's Family everything is mystery to her?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 https://t.co/FLgMzWlwXJ — ????? (@vibhaa08) March 29, 2022

Obviously She trusted him & he broke her trust?

Bhai Bharosa to tab hota jab Ram Ne Priya ko Vedu ka sach bta diya hota?

When he himself didn't trust her enough to share vedika thing with her then how can we expect Priya to trust him blindly?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 https://t.co/rqCezHTfR5 — ????? (@vibhaa08) March 29, 2022

This. Ram had no obligation to do anything for Priya when they were strangers. Priya keeps on thinking she is the most righteous person ever but if Ram counts on the good things he rightfully did that's wrong, someone explain how? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 https://t.co/WJTFBgH5wE — misha ? (@yaarmisha) March 29, 2022

Petition to stop Priya and uske barbaadi wale monologues. Half of the issues of the show come from there.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — Incorrect BALH2 Quotes (@Balh2Quotes) March 29, 2022

Alexa, how do you talk/describe a man who has been exceptionally nice, has bent backwards for every single one? Alexa : Ram ke kapde phatne wale hai, unki asliyat, dhokha, Priya ka zaadu, jooth, farebi, bilkul murderer/cheater father jaisa#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 https://t.co/ZaozbsiJvb — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) March 29, 2022

Well, Everybody talking About R emotions & he deserves this & dat.

But i will say Pri also deserve What Ram deserves!

Coz both had gone thru diff emotions. Which can be fulfilled when they talk about it! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 #DishaParmar #NakuulMehta — αιѕнα ➿ (@Aish_AK47) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Priya getting intoxicated. During the Holi party, Neeraj will reveal to everyone and Priya that Vedika is Ram's ex. Ram will push him into the pool and find Priya missing.