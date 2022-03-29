Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer TV show is the most-talked about TV shows in the country. It enjoys good popularity online, despite low TRPs. However, it seems fans are not too happy with the current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In fact, the TV show's fandom has been criticising openly on Twitter over various things. And of late, they have started criticising Priya aka Disha Parmar's character in show. Fans are not happy with her confusion, dialogues and actions. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air, Karan Kundrra reacts to house-hunt with Tejasswi Prakash and more
For the unversed, the current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has introduced the twist of Priya learning that Vedika (Reena Aggarwal) is Ram's ex. However, she misunderstands that Ram wants to get back to Vedika. All of this happened after Maitri (Anjum Fakih) goes to confront Ram after hearing Neeraj's conversation with Vedika. However, she was unaware that it was Priya behind the door and not Ram. And now, Priya feels Ram is cheating on her. She is hurt. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar reacts on her show with Nakuul Mehta completing 150 episodes
The netizens are unhappy with the writing of scenes, loopholes/loose ends. Netizens are also not liking Priya's character. Disha Parmar has been on the receiving end lately. Some of the fans feel that Priya victimises herself all the time and that she doesn't see all the things that Ram did for her ever since they got married. On the other hand, some also noted that Ram should have told Priya about Vedika when it was the right time. A lot of fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 come to Priya aka Disha's defense. They called out the writing of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rashami Desai being paid more than Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6, Alice Kaushik talks of dating rumours with Pandya Store co-star Kanwar Dhillon and more
Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Priya getting intoxicated. During the Holi party, Neeraj will reveal to everyone and Priya that Vedika is Ram's ex. Ram will push him into the pool and find Priya missing.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.