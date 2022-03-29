Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Netizens divided over Disha Parmar aka Priya's dialogues and actions; some call out the 'sloppy writing' as well – view tweets

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar aka Priya is getting a lot of hate and love as well. Netizens are divided over her dialogues, actions and confusion. Check out the tweets below...