Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer BALH 2 is one of the most popular shows online. It has good popularity on social media as well. Fans love the chemistry between leads, Ram and Priya, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Until now, on the show, we saw Vedika (Reena Aggarwal) and Nandini (Shubhaavi Choksey) plotting along with Shubham aka Manraj Singh against Priya and her family. They want Ram and Priya to part ways. Vedika wants Ram for herself whereas Nandini just detests Priya. For a while now, Vedika has been staying in Kapoor Mansion. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly, Nakuul Mehta, Madalsa Sharma and more TV stars whose parents are ACHIEVERS in their fields
Fans had been getting irritated with the same. They felt that Vedika was the biggest obstacle that Ram and Priya needed to overcome. And as long as Vedika was in the house, Ram and Priya couldn't openly confess their feelings for each other. Vedika was supposed to go out of the mansion but had returned to Kapoor Mansion again. She later created more misunderstandings between Ram and Priya with messages. She even put a thought into Ram's mind that they should have got married so that they both would have been happy. Vedika even suggested that them being unhappy in their marriages is a sign that they should get back together. However, she is unaware that Ram has successfully moved on from her and has fallen in love with Priya. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast unhappy with makers; Ankita Lokhande’s husband reveals he's a ‘Ghar Jamai’ and more
In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Vedika will get a rude shock when Ram asks her to leave Kapoor Mansion. You read that right. The moment that the fans have been waiting for is here. Ram, on his own, asked Vedika to leave Kapoor Mansion. After the argument where Akshay was accused of stealing Ram's mother's bangle, Ram will talk to Vedika. He will also praise Priya in front of her. However, the big twist is Ram will tell Vedika that he spoke to her lawyer and got to know that Shashi transferred the Juhu bungalow to her name. And hence, she can move into her own house now. Vedika and Nandini are in shock. However, RaYa fans are enjoying just like Brinda aka Aanchal Khurana and Adi aka Ajay Nagrath. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Star cast upset with writers for 'not enough' screen time, uninteresting character? [Exclusive]
In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram indirectly confessing his love with Priya during Holi celebrations. Ram's feelings will come out in the open during the festival. However, will Priya finally understand him and his feelings?
