2 upcoming twist: and starrer BALH 2 is one of the most popular shows online. It has good popularity on social media as well. Fans love the chemistry between leads, Ram and Priya, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Until now, on the show, we saw Vedika (Reena Aggarwal) and Nandini (Shubhaavi Choksey) plotting along with Shubham aka Manraj Singh against Priya and her family. They want Ram and Priya to part ways. Vedika wants Ram for herself whereas Nandini just detests Priya. For a while now, Vedika has been staying in Kapoor Mansion.

Fans had been getting irritated with the same. They felt that Vedika was the biggest obstacle that Ram and Priya needed to overcome. And as long as Vedika was in the house, Ram and Priya couldn't openly confess their feelings for each other. Vedika was supposed to go out of the mansion but had returned to Kapoor Mansion again. She later created more misunderstandings between Ram and Priya with messages. She even put a thought into Ram's mind that they should have got married so that they both would have been happy. Vedika even suggested that them being unhappy in their marriages is a sign that they should get back together. However, she is unaware that Ram has successfully moved on from her and has fallen in love with Priya.

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Vedika will get a rude shock when Ram asks her to leave Kapoor Mansion. You read that right. The moment that the fans have been waiting for is here. Ram, on his own, asked Vedika to leave Kapoor Mansion. After the argument where Akshay was accused of stealing Ram's mother's bangle, Ram will talk to Vedika. He will also praise Priya in front of her. However, the big twist is Ram will tell Vedika that he spoke to her lawyer and got to know that Shashi transferred the Juhu bungalow to her name. And hence, she can move into her own house now. Vedika and Nandini are in shock. However, RaYa fans are enjoying just like Brinda aka and Adi aka Ajay Nagrath. Check out their tweets here:

Usne tumhari bhalai ke liye, usne tumhari bhalai ke liye, apne bhai ki insult sahi. Ram said it twice to make sure Vedika registers it. Vedika needed to hear things Ram said to understand her place in his life. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/J3xVXzI7T7 — Raya (@rampriya_balh2) March 22, 2022

Ab nikal diya na Ram ne bahar..

Vedika asked if Ram is nikalo-ing her out of the house and Ram didn’t deny this time. Last time when Manali thing came up, he denied. So he indirectly said Yes! ✌?✌?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — Happy Beginnings to Dost Vedu (@Ishhk21) March 23, 2022

Mujhe Priya aur tumhara comparison karna hi nahi chahiye tha, ye sahi nahi hai. Kyunki koi kitni bhi koshish kar le na, Priya jaisa banna namumkin hai. Ram putting Priya on a pedestal does not sit well with me. I am only letting it go because it ?Vedika #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/dfbPZSNOb5 — Raya (@rampriya_balh2) March 22, 2022

Priya - Mere pass sabut nahi hai.

Ram - Main tumse maang bhi nahi raha hoon. Pyar dikhane - jatane ke tareekein aisi bhi hote hai. Husband-Wife should trust each other, enough to tell each other everything and not fear judgement. More to come on that front #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/qalBffOIq7 — Raya (@rampriya_balh2) March 22, 2022

#BadeAchheLagteHain2

At last watched the epi and the lion of the jungle roar & he roar louder that the earth shook??????

The epi belongs to the lion named Ram Kapoor??

Phenomenal Performance by Nakuul?? — Lela Devi?? (@LelaDevi2) March 22, 2022

Nakuul managed to pull off one of the cheesiest dialogues ever today, I can’t bring myself to even write it & he pulled it off! ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Hippopotamus ? (@Tabassum101) March 22, 2022

He is a hero. Q.E.D. ? The utter coolness that was Ram today! For me it was less about what he said (the script) & more about how he executed them, his reined in anger. He dismissed Vedika & chucked her out with such class! NM LOVED this scene A LOT ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/JJGWVM5MF5 — Hippopotamus ? (@Tabassum101) March 22, 2022

Earlier when Vedika said "tum mujhe ghar se nikal rahe ho" Ram had quickly denied it, today when she repeated the same statement Ram was silent, he didn't even bother to deny the fact that he was indeed throwing her out ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — (@Sim_raly) March 22, 2022

This is by far my favourite line of the episode. I don’t think someone as politely said F off ever. Period. Angry #RamKapoor has my heart, love and soul. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/Sp37CRvmht — Raya (@rampriya_balh2) March 22, 2022

Beizzat ho toh Vedika jaise ho. Varna no ho ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/4qqiHa2jtC — sgr (@BlahBytes) March 22, 2022

?ATENTION GUYS‼️‼️??

a SMALL detail with BIG meaning spotted??

R said dat - 'koi bhi prob ho toh hum sab TUMHARE PECHE khade rahenge' --- n NOT TUMHARE SAATH???(unlike he always says)

honestly I'm so so happy with dis small change in R words??❤️❤️?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/oez3eCU12f pic.twitter.com/OUa9xdAID1 — A_Simple_Paradox (@simply_paradox) March 22, 2022

Nandini Kapoor ke scheming dimaag ki rail tezzi se Vedika station ko chodhte huye#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/DdpCwyZ4JX — MultipleMadness (@MadnessMultiple) March 22, 2022

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram indirectly confessing his love with Priya during Holi celebrations. Ram's feelings will come out in the open during the festival. However, will Priya finally understand him and his feelings?