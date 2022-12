Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going to take a dramatic twist in the show. The reboot of Ekta Kapoor starrer TV show of the same name stars Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar as Priya in the lead. A couple of days ago, Nakuul Mehta confirmed that he is quitting the show. Hiten Tejwani is going to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Lakhan soon. And the makers dropped a new promo of the same. It looks like an interesting twist. Let's check out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo below: Also Read - Fahmaan Khan as Aryan in Imlie, Nakuul Mehta as Ram in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more popular male TV characters who ruled hearts in 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo: Lakhan meets Ram

The entertainment news section is going berserk with the reports of Nakuul Mehta's departure from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Hiten Tejwani as Lakhan has also become a hot topic of discussion in TV news. And in the middle of it all, the makers released a new Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo.

In the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we see Ram getting furious at Lakhan and calling him a Gunda. Lakhan doesn't take it lightly and they both have a war of words over their parenting. The heavy-duty dialogues showcase tempers flaring between the two estranged brothers. Swati sees Ram and Lakhan fight with each other and gets worried.

Check out the new Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo here:

Netizens react to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo:

Fans are firstly in shock and denial that Nakuul Mehta is leaving Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The story of Ram and Priya has left them hurt and disheartened. And now, the new Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo has got an unfavourable response as well. Check out their tweets here:

@disha11parmar please confirm you are also leaving this show..?

Not sure where this show is going exactly..

Can't see this with you and @NakuulMehta

Major heartbreak ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Sukhada Suresh Rane (@sukhada_rane) December 30, 2022

Soniyo you actually think this is going to work??? I pity you people ???? — Champs? (@cuddleandpooch) December 30, 2022

All the best to Hiten as Lakhan,i respect his work..writers from TU TU MAIN MAIN can u change it to tum,sounds just as impactful without the crass,thank u

Just me talking to myself #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — MultipleMadness (@MadnessMultiple) December 30, 2022

Ending the show with a happy ending would have been so much more graceful than the imminent crapfest. Here for Nakuul and Disha as Ram Priya only, no one less, no one more than them — OnlyBALH (@OnlyBAlH) December 30, 2022

Hope they have ended the show yaar. Good decision NM ? eagerly awaiting for DP ka confirmation ?? — sweet faru (@farhatgandhi) December 30, 2022

And this was suppose to be RaYa Ka Safar/Suffer then should have ended with them RaYa ke suffer mein air dropped Lakhan ..Swati etc ka kya kaam.?‍♀️? — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) December 30, 2022

Lakhan is nowhere looking Ram 10 year younger brother. In this promo he looks more of his elder brother ?what is happening to the show — Nikita (@Nikita79664463) December 30, 2022

Hiten is not look younger than Ram. — Mahjabin Haq (@MahjabinHaq) December 30, 2022

????? Mature love story — violah kay (@ViolahKay) December 30, 2022

Lol #RayaKaSafar main lead is going we are only suffering ??? #NakuulMehta — Esha / ??♥️ (@RashidEsha) December 30, 2022

Nothing against Hiten but how is he even looking like younger to Ram to play Lakhan. — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) December 30, 2022

No offence to Hiten Tejwani, but even if SRK or Ranbir Kapoor was brought in to try and replace @NakuulMehta in #BadeAchheLagteHain2, it will be nothing but a monumental disaster!!! #ThereIsNoBALH2withoutRaya #ThereIsNoBALH2withoutNasha — Team NASHA … Raya forever BALH2 (@RBalh2) December 30, 2022

On the other hand, as per media reports, Disha Parmar might also leave the show. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 might turn to Lakhan and his love interest Avni's live story. These are just conjectures for now and nothing has been confirmed by the actors or the production house yet.