Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will soon take a leap. It is being said that Niti Taylor will play the grown up Aarohi on the show. The actress who was away from the TV space for almost a couple of years made a smashing comeback with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Niti Taylor was also seen on Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 where she reprised the role of Nandini Murthy. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the top shows of Sony TV. It seems Ekta Kapoor was very keen that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar should stay put but the two did not wish to age onscreen.

It seems Randeep Rai will be roped in with her. This is indeed good news. He did the superhit show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai with Ashi Singh on Sony TV. Randeep Rai was last seen on Balika Vadhu 2 with Shivangi Joshi. He is a very good actor with an established fan base. Fans are excited with the reports..

Really happy that #RandeepRai is entering #BadeAchheLagteHain2 . Strange that it's Ekta yet the execution is good and light in comparison to ekta factor. But then how do I say bye to Original cast, their pair, they connections, the takraar and pyar, bgm?? pic.twitter.com/SNQV5vC4uz — KB ☆YUDKBHian Forever☆ (@KavyaB6772800) January 16, 2023

The young actor has thanked fans who have been trending his name. On the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, he played the romantic Sameer Maheshwari.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will see the entry of Hiten Tejwani. He will play the role of Lakshman. We have seen how Ram's (Nakuul Mehta) original mother has two sons. The whole dynamics of the show will change. Let us see what else the team and Ekta Kapoor have in store!