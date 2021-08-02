Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Divyanka Tripathi but THIS TV star to play the female lead? – deets inside

Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is returning with season 2. It was earlier reported that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel's iconic jodi will be reuniting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Later, it was being said that not Karan Patel but Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta will be playing the lead role. Recently, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya went live on Instagram to chat with fans about their life, recent road trip and her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya finally REVEALS if she'll be a part of the show

During this session, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said, "Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn't feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2." Later in an interview with an entertainment portal, Divyanka Tripathi said that her pairing with Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta would have looked slightly odd. She said that she was surprised when she heard about the pairing. She also revealed that he family felt the same too.

Now, that Divyanka has rejected the offer, the makers had been looking for a new lead. Hence, as per reports in ETimes, the makers have approached Devoleena Bhattacharjee to play the lead role. A source close to the project informed ETimes that they are in talks with Devoleena and are hoping for the deal to materialise soon. She has given a look test for the part and it is looking really good. It will be interesting to see Devoleena Bhattacharjee being paired with Nakuul Mehta.