Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Divyanka Tripathi or Devoleena Bhattacharjee but Disha Parmar to play the lead opposite Nakuul Mehta?

After Divyanka Tripathi's denial to do Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, it was reported that Devoleena Bhattacharjee would be cast opposite Nakuul Mehta in the show. But now, reports suggest that Disha Parmar has been approached to play the role.