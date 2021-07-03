Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Karan Patel but Nakuul Mehta to star opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in Ekta Kapoor's show?

There have been rumours of Ekta Kapoor bringing back her iconic show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. It was reported by TellyChakkar that Ekta Kapoor is planning to make another season of the show. It was earlier reported that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel's iconic jodi will be reuniting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. However, that is not true it seems. Yes, as per reports in Spotboye, not Karan Patel but Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta will be playing the lead role in the show opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Nakuul is still in talks with the makers while Divyanka has been finalised for the show. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy, Indian Idol 12, Shaheer Sheikh-Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jaana and more

A source close to Spotboye informed them that the makers of the show want to get fresh new chemistry for the audience and hence, they are considering Nakuul Mehta for the show. The source also said that discussions are already on between both parties and if all goes well Nakuul will be paired opposite Divyanka Tripathi and not Karan Patel. Well, if this turns out to be true, it will be a treat for all Nakuul Mehta and Divyanka Tripathi fans. Divyanka recently returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. She was recently in news after she denied the rumours of her being offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the past. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel to reunite for the new season of Ekta Kapoor's iconic show?

In an interview with ETimes, she confirmed that she was not offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She said, "That's how rumours are, mostly baseless and non-factual." She was asked if she will do that show if she is offered again. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said, "It's a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don't think I'll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge." Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi, Ankita Lokhande, Vishal Karwal – 9 TV stars who entered showbiz with a bang through reality shows