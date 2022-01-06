Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Only THIS actress has been retained from season one for Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's show

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is winning hearts and how. Though the TRPs of the show are low, fans are watching it online. There is immense love for the jodi of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar). The two also made a comeback as a pair after a decade with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. One of the interesting things about second season is that no one from the first season is a part of it. Of course, it is a completely different story though the setting is somewhat similar. There was no need to repeat the actors. But there is one person whom Ekta Kapoor has cast from the original team. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill reminisces her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Erica Fernandes-Sharad Malhotra test COVID-19 positive and more

Actress Shubhaavi Choksey is a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as well. She played the role of Juhi in season one. Juhi was the first love of Ram Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) in that season. In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, she is playing the part of Nandini, the mother of Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta). We see that she is very unhappy with the marriage of Ram and Priya. Nandini does everything possible to ruin the marriage of the two. Shubhaavi Choksey was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where she played the role of Anurag Basu's mom.

Shubhaavi Choksey has been a part of Balaji Telefilms for a long time. The actress is also a trained Bharat Natyam dancer. She has been part of Balaji shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the past. On the show, Ram and Priya are coming closer as the former tries to build a place for himself in her heart. We are seeing a beautiful love story. Shubhaavi Choksey got a lot of love for her work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as well.