2 is gearing up for some interesting twists in the upcoming episode. RaYa Ka Safar is beginning, which means, Ram and Priya's love story is beginning. It has already started however, the upcoming twists will give boost the pace. and 's chemistry is being loved by the audience. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is enjoying decent online popularity. The makers are trying their best to boost the TV TRPs as well. Now, the fans have raised demands for a change in Priya's styling. Some fans took to social media handle and expressed how Priya's costumes need to change a little.

Fans are of opinion that though Disha looks good in the costumes, seeing the same pattern has irked some of the fans. Some fans have said that Priya's costumes have become so monotonous that they seem like a uniform to them. Check out their tweets here:

For me the monotonous thing in the show is Priya's costume. They are not clothes anymore but her uniform. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — JOYA (@BechareRajaBabu) January 13, 2022

I mean they could have got her in a saree , simple one, if the wanted to go on and on about how Sara made efforts to get her ready. It did not even look as great as KC one. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RaYa #RamYa #RayaKaSafar — JOYA (@BechareRajaBabu) January 13, 2022

I don't know what they are trying to show with this. I am not a girl who cares about fashion as well, but I don't wear the same types of outfit every day.

And yes, will like to see Priya in saree. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RaYa #RamYa #RayaKaSafar — Ramyalover134 (@Ramyalover134) January 13, 2022

I mean I don't have problems with her outfit but make it look believable #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RaYa #RamYa #RayaKaSafar — Ramyalover134 (@Ramyalover134) January 13, 2022

Yes they have a bakery scene as well with sara in the same costume there they'll explain the whole thing & sara will join them(the gang did made a mistake by not telling sara about X so they'll work it out sara will do for Priya) #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Priya29 (@Priya29d) December 31, 2021

Its uniform in different colors. I like comfortable clothes, not into makeup but I dont wear the same clothes in different colors. Its like buying the whole set that the shopkeeper showed me in different colors. Designer ?? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 @AshBrave1 @SonyTV @ektarkapoor — JOYA (@BechareRajaBabu) January 13, 2022

I understand all that, But who buys the same set in different colors. I dont question her simple dressing. But the way they have that same set. It looks like they just dye the same cloth. Also when they talk about getting her ready, can they make efforts #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — JOYA (@BechareRajaBabu) January 13, 2022

Priya comes from a middle-class background. She has a way of living wherein she doesn't spend money on herself but only on her family. However, slowly and gradually, Priya has started dressing up. As per occasions and stuff, mostly, but fans have loved it. Disha Parmar is very gorgeous and it would be interesting to see her dolled up for Ram.

Meanwhile, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we have seen how Vedika and Nandini are manipulating Ram against Priya. Nandini had led Ram to believe that it was Vedika who planned his birthday which led to Ram thanking Vedika for everything and not Priya. The latter was disheartened due to the same. On the other hand, there are also other differences such as why Priya wants to return her 5% share in the business which Ram gave her as a gift.