Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is gearing up for some interesting twists in the upcoming episode. RaYa Ka Safar is beginning, which means, Ram and Priya's love story is beginning. It has already started however, the upcoming twists will give boost the pace. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's chemistry is being loved by the audience. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is enjoying decent online popularity. The makers are trying their best to boost the TV TRPs as well. Now, the fans have raised demands for a change in Priya's styling. Some fans took to social media handle and expressed how Priya's costumes need to change a little. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Jankee share harrowing details of Sufi contracting COVID
Fans are of opinion that though Disha looks good in the costumes, seeing the same pattern has irked some of the fans. Some fans have said that Priya's costumes have become so monotonous that they seem like a uniform to them. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: FIVE MAJOR TWISTS Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans are eagerly waiting for
Priya comes from a middle-class background. She has a way of living wherein she doesn't spend money on herself but only on her family. However, slowly and gradually, Priya has started dressing up. As per occasions and stuff, mostly, but fans have loved it. Disha Parmar is very gorgeous and it would be interesting to see her dolled up for Ram. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta-Jankee's Sufi, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's Aaradhya and 7 more celeb kids who contracted COVID
Meanwhile, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we have seen how Vedika and Nandini are manipulating Ram against Priya. Nandini had led Ram to believe that it was Vedika who planned his birthday which led to Ram thanking Vedika for everything and not Priya. The latter was disheartened due to the same. On the other hand, there are also other differences such as why Priya wants to return her 5% share in the business which Ram gave her as a gift.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.