Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 PROMO: Ram-Priya have a mimicry spat; Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans cannot keep calm – Watch

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is winning hearts and how. People just cannot get over the chemistry of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Fans have been bombarding the writers with requests to show more chemistry and intimacy between Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar). The new promo seems to have got it right. We can see both of them mimicking one another. While she mocks his hypochondriac tendencies, he is making fun of her constant taunts and barbs. It is hilarious. There is a cute moment as she opens his man bun saying that his unruly locks make him look better.

Viewers are loving this. A fan saw the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and commented, "So role reversal, some bickering, thoda sa taunt,dher sara pyaar, aise baton hi baton mein pyaar ho jayega. Priya hugs him and the man who has yearned for love all his life is totally enchanted with her closeness. Her running her finger in his hair, R completely smitten and lost in her eyes, the SP is bringing in so many hopes and happy moments for them...for us. #BadeAchheLagteHain2."

The show is the top show for Sony TV. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar fans love the consistently good performances put it by the two for the show. They worked together 12 years back on the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara which came on Star Plus. The fans are elated to see that Priya (Disha Parmar) is finally experiencing the love she yearned for all her life.