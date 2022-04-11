Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 PROMO: Ram-Priya have a mimicry spat; Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans cannot keep calm – Watch

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 PROMO: Ram-Priya have a mimicry spat; Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans are ecstatic to see how the characters are coming closer on the show - watch video