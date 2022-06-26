Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram aka Nakuul Mehta channels his inner Priya with Disha Parmar's wig; says, 'Haters will say not as pretty!'  

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta turned goofy and donned Priya aka Disha Parmar's wig and channelled his inner Priya in a hilarious video. Nakuul is known for his quirks and entertainment both, on and off-screen.