Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar as Priya Sood and together, they are shipped as RaYa. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 enjoys a massive popularity online. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's chemistry as Ram and Priya is being widely appreciated. Though the show has been getting a lot of flak for the storyline and parallel stories, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is still loved by RaYa shippers. Ram aka Nakuul is truly an entertainer both, on and off-screen. Nakuul Mehta shared a reel video and channelled his inner Priya. Also Read - Allu Arjun called 'vada pav', Jr NTR's 'nakli six pack abs' and more: 6 South Indian stars who got brutally trolled and body shamed recently

Nakuul Mehta's reel video grabs attention

Nakuul Mehta is a funny guy. He took to his social media handle and shared a reel in which he is seen wearing Priya aka Disha Parmar's wig. The video begins with Nakuul's back and then he performs the epic (Read funniest /hilarious) hair flip. Nakuul attached the song Tumse Milke Dilka from starring , , and . The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star ends the video with a kiss. Nakuul captioned the post, saying, "Channeling my inner Priya Sood! Haters will say not as Pretty!" Check the hilarious video here: Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: Here's how much fees Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and other celebs charged for the family drama entertainer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Disha, Jankee react to Nakuul's video

Nakuul Mehta's goofy video got a thundering response from cast members, family and fans. Jankee laughed out in the comments. Disha Parmar commented saying," Return my wig!! Shooting ruki hai," with a laughing emoticon. Reena Aggarwal, Nikki Walia, Aman Maheshwari and others couldn't stop laughing. Check out the comments here: Also Read - Johnny Depp wishes no ill upon Amber Heard after winning the defamation case; the Black Mass star is 'happier than he has been in a long time'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 makers got strict diktat

BollywoodLife had exclusively informed y'all that has issued a strict diktat to the makers about the ongoing story. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain enjoys a massive fan following since the first season. And she has given a stern warning to improve the storyline and boost the Trps.