Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Priya to go separate ways? Netizens are left scratching their heads over the new precap

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist: Ram (Nakuul Mehta) starts hating baarish while Priya (Disha Parmar) starts loving it. Is the change an inkling of a separation? Netizens react...