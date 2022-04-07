2 upcoming track: and starred TV show is going to see a major twist on the show. It seems there's going to be a separation track of Ram and Priya in store. The new precap of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has left fans scratching their heads in disbelief. Ram and Priya's personalities will change. As y'all know Priya (Disha Parmar) used to hate baarish (rain) while Ram loved it. Now, Ram will start hating baarish while Priya will fall in love with it. Also Read - When Salman Khan reacted to Aishwarya Rai's allegation of hitting her, 'I don’t think she would’ve survived it'

Talking about the promo, Ram and Priya are not seen together. While Priya has changed and smiles more openly, Ram, on the other hand, has become a recluse and angry. Ram also fires Tarun as he gets wet in the rain. Now, netizens are left confused and scratching their heads in disbelief. Currently, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we are seeing Mami and Nandini confronting Priya about the murder attempt by Mahendra Sood. Until now, we only saw Priya, Sara and Meera Maa listening to the accusations.

Another video is going viral on YouTube, in which Ram is seen defending Priya in front of everyone. Nandini asks Ram why didn't he go to the police. Ram says it would have been embarrassing and awkward to say that his father-in-law wants to kill him. He says that Priya hid it because she didn't want to face her father again. Anyway, the precap has left the fans wondering what's in store in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 in future. Check out their Twitter reactions here:

Raat bit gai but abhi tak samjh nahi aaya ki kal pre-cap me hua kya ??

And they are seriously gonna give us the same one for atleast another week ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — ????? (@Ms_Mystique_) April 7, 2022

First they should recover that MS wala video . iPhone only keeps it for 30 days in ‘Recently Deleted’ folder . Or else they will have to send it to forensic team to recover ! Crime Petrol gyan #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — ?? (@elastigirl_11) April 7, 2022

Maybe crime petrol team help #BadeAchheLagteHain2 writers

About this — RAM K Poor (@pooorram) April 7, 2022

Dil tut gaya mera when ram fired him #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/bsLJDkdATK — san (@doIliisa) April 7, 2022

5 minutes of silence for our beloved Tarun babes.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/IJSJuPMgZo — Aapke Dil ki (@rayalover39) April 7, 2022

????Precap ne ganda wala torture diya kal#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Preeti (@preeti_7038) April 7, 2022

Itne saare tukke lag rahe hai kal se idhar, achi khaasi biryani cum pulav cum khichdi pakk gayi hai???#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Preeti (@preeti_7038) April 7, 2022

Precap is for misguiding the audience only

Nothing else I think#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — RAM K Poor (@pooorram) April 7, 2022

https://t.co/0jYA6TC3d2 Both RAmji and SitaJi sorry Priya Ji doing utter level bakwaas here. I feel like Nandini here. Bhai MS khulle mei kyu Ghume? KYU? KYU? I cant with Priya's Pati/Dhaal and Ram's Parivaar..#BadeAchheLagteHain2

Me right now: pic.twitter.com/6kxmcg59BP — CharmingPiya_FirBhiSadiHuiHaiPriya (@BechareRajaBabu) April 7, 2022

Everyone is busy talking about SEPARATION & LEAP and here I'm wondering Ram ko toota hua Umbrella kyun diya?!??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/LF4lCi8Dv9 — Faith ❤️ (@KrummYummWatch) April 7, 2022

Par ab room mein jaakar mein Ram shayad baras jaayega ? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/5fPC877SWG — Aapke Dil ki Dhadkan (@rayalover39) April 7, 2022

Wow

Ramji aa gaye Priya ko bachane#BadeAchheLagteHain2https://t.co/leVqoX9vqf — RAM K Poor (@pooorram) April 7, 2022

Have you not learned anything about Dhond sisters writing.. Bus 1 hug is all you need to clear all MUs.. Agla pichla sab muaf #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Bookworm (@Live_to_read_) April 7, 2022

Will Ram and Priya truly separate? Will Ram start hating Priya? Uff, too much drama in store. Stay tuned to Bollywood as we bring the latest updates of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 for y'all.