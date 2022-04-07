Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming track: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starred TV show is going to see a major twist on the show. It seems there's going to be a separation track of Ram and Priya in store. The new precap of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has left fans scratching their heads in disbelief. Ram and Priya's personalities will change. As y'all know Priya (Disha Parmar) used to hate baarish (rain) while Ram loved it. Now, Ram will start hating baarish while Priya will fall in love with it. Also Read - When Salman Khan reacted to Aishwarya Rai's allegation of hitting her, 'I don’t think she would’ve survived it'
Talking about the promo, Ram and Priya are not seen together. While Priya has changed and smiles more openly, Ram, on the other hand, has become a recluse and angry. Ram also fires Tarun as he gets wet in the rain. Now, netizens are left confused and scratching their heads in disbelief. Currently, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we are seeing Mami and Nandini confronting Priya about the murder attempt by Mahendra Sood. Until now, we only saw Priya, Sara and Meera Maa listening to the accusations. Also Read - Imlie: Fans swoon over Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore's formal look; say, 'He's so hawttt' - view tweets
Another video is going viral on YouTube, in which Ram is seen defending Priya in front of everyone. Nandini asks Ram why didn't he go to the police. Ram says it would have been embarrassing and awkward to say that his father-in-law wants to kill him. He says that Priya hid it because she didn't want to face her father again. Anyway, the precap has left the fans wondering what's in store in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 in future. Check out their Twitter reactions here: Also Read - When Alia Bhatt's public proposal to Ranbir Kapoor got a reaction from his exes Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone - watch VIRAL video
Will Ram and Priya truly separate? Will Ram start hating Priya? Uff, too much drama in store. Stay tuned to Bollywood as we bring the latest updates of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 for y'all.
