Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram Kapoor and Pihu's latest promo disappoints fans; lash out at, 'Crappy ignorant writing'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans have constantly rallied around the show. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar get immense love from the audience for their portrayal of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is now headed for a wedding track where Priya and Pihu will be headed to Meerut. The new promo shows Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) coming to the residence of Priya and Krish. There we can see a minor cute tiff between Pihu and Ram. The similarities between father and daughter are for all to see. Aarohi Kumawat looks damn cute in the promo. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly reveals a character like Anupamaa would have been close to her late dad's heart; says, 'It was the kind of story....'

But fans are noticing how the writers seem to have forced the whole track. Funnily, they have shown five year old Pihu taking medicines to combat stress. A person commented on Twitter, "What type of crappy ignorant writing is this? 5 year old taking stress pills and what sort of forced copying of dad behavior is being pasted on our faces.. children learn from there surroundings so how did Pihu learn Ram's mannerisms when he is not around #BadeAchheLagteHain2." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik is not the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma gets trolled and more

What type of crappy ignorant writing is this? 5 year old taking stress pills and what sort of forced copying of dad behavior is being pasted on our faces.. children learn from there surroundings so how did Pihu learn Ram's mannerisms when he is not around #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Gks (@Gks97960863) July 21, 2022

I feel it's force-feeding to show similarities between Ram and Pihu. Looks like writers have forgotten what they had shown us for separation track. how come they whitewashing every trauma is beyond me — feelthemoonson (@Test00k) July 21, 2022

The show is one of the best for Sony TV. However, the TRPs is not too good. If the current track can pick pace then the show might get an extension of three months. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's acting and chemistry is a joy to watch on screen. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon pours his heart out to ARMY in new live; talks about separation anxiety, tattoo and more