Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Priya's cute banter makes fans want to see more such lovey-dovey moments

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is now focussing on Ram and Priya's love story. Slowly and gradually, Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) are coming closer. Their bond as husband and wife is growing strong day by day. Even the COVID virus and quarantine couldn't stop Ram and Priya's feelings. For the unversed, Ram is currently in quarantine as he was tested positive for COVID. the makers included the track as Nakuul Mehta himself tested positive for coronavirus. Coming back to Ram and Priya, in the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Priya who came across Ram's favourite white lilies clicked a picture and sent it to Ram. As soon as Ram got the photo, he sent a heart emoticon. Priya feels confused about receiving a heart emoticon. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Sumona Chakravarti, Drashti Dhami, and more; these TV celebs were tested Covid-19 positive in the past few days
However, soon Ram deletes the emoticon and replies that he sent it by mistake. Priya teases him asking him who was he talking to and sending heart emoticons. Ram dodges the questions and says that he is just talking to her and sends the heart emoticon again because he doesn't want to offend her. Ram mentions that his hands are shivering while talking to her which reminds Priya of Ram telling his friends that she is scary. Hence, she makes a video call to Ram to scold him. They have a cute banter in which Priya asks Ram about his 'scary' comment. Ram instead praises Priya for being amazing and worrying about him so much. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh are champions of equal parenting; this post on cutie Sufi is proof!
Priya seems to be falling in love with Ram too. Her concern for Ram is deeply touching. She even says that she can come and visit him anytime she wants and no doctor and protocols can stop her. Ram also pretends to freeze during the video call which Priya chides. The cute banter between Ram and Priya has left wants wanting more. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Alefia Kapadia aka Sara makes BIG Revelation about upcoming episodes – Read Deets
Meanwhile, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Vedika is trying hard to separate Ram and Priya. She wants Priya to hear the voice recording. However, Sara, Brindi, Adi, Vikrant and Kunal are standing strongly in support of Ram and Priya.
