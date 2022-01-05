Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Priya's cute banter makes fans want to see more such lovey-dovey moments

In latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) had a cute banter over a video call. And fans of Ram and Priya cannot get enough of the two lovebirds.