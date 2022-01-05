Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Priya's cute banter makes fans want to see more such lovey-dovey moments

2 is now focussing on Ram and Priya's love story. Slowly and gradually, Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) are coming closer. Their bond as husband and wife is growing strong day by day. Even the COVID virus and quarantine couldn't stop Ram and Priya's feelings. For the unversed, Ram is currently in quarantine as he was tested positive for COVID. the makers included the track as himself tested positive for coronavirus. Coming back to Ram and Priya, in the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Priya who came across Ram's favourite white lilies clicked a picture and sent it to Ram. As soon as Ram got the photo, he sent a heart emoticon. Priya feels confused about receiving a heart emoticon. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Sumona Chakravarti, Drashti Dhami, and more; these TV celebs were tested Covid-19 positive in the past few days

However, soon Ram deletes the emoticon and replies that he sent it by mistake. Priya teases him asking him who was he talking to and sending heart emoticons. Ram dodges the questions and says that he is just talking to her and sends the heart emoticon again because he doesn't want to offend her. Ram mentions that his hands are shivering while talking to her which reminds Priya of Ram telling his friends that she is scary. Hence, she makes a video call to Ram to scold him. They have a cute banter in which Priya asks Ram about his 'scary' comment. Ram instead praises Priya for being amazing and worrying about him so much. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh are champions of equal parenting; this post on cutie Sufi is proof!

Priya seems to be falling in love with Ram too. Her concern for Ram is deeply touching. She even says that she can come and visit him anytime she wants and no doctor and protocols can stop her. Ram also pretends to freeze during the video call which Priya chides. The cute banter between Ram and Priya has left wants wanting more. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Alefia Kapadia aka Sara makes BIG Revelation about upcoming episodes – Read Deets

Priya: Aap jaldi se theek hojaiye aur ghar aajaiye, OKAY? Ram: Main bas uun aaya OKAY? Ram: Kal Mujhe kuch achha sa bhej dena OKAY? Priya: Aap Abhi rest kijiye, main baadmain baat karti hoon, OKAY? Ram: OKAY..! ?? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/et4IxGqMsi — Rach (@butterbeer239) January 5, 2022

Ram sends a ❤️ …. Priya, why did he send it ?

Ram deletes the ❤️…. Priya, now why did he delete it ? ?? #RamYa #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — ✨ (@NainaAlex24) January 4, 2022

Okay, but really. What cuteness is this! To see Priya smile like this. Only Ram could do it. Really! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/YUpa3kh6f5 — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) January 4, 2022

Today’s BALH 2 episode was something else ! Especially Ram and Priya’s video call and lastly Sara’s confession about Priya’s past was something else ?@alefiakapadia YOU ARE TRULY AMAZING ?❤️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RayaKaSafar #Raya — ғɪᴏɴᴀ ❤︎ (@FionaTasfia) January 4, 2022

Okay but how soft was this? Priya asking to tell her the truth if he has a fever or not is just all kinds of cute. I don't think Ram realizes this, or has got the time to reflect but she is the first person in years to care about him this much. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/d1eYvEuG2E — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) January 4, 2022

Look at her! ?? She is just so wipped too. Ram says the darnest things and Priya smiles like a goof. ♥️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/fFyBpST33E — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) January 4, 2022

Well, Priya. Right now, I think Ram actually wants you to pull a CID wala Daya and go there. He really won't mind. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/eHVOCJ0rXy — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) January 4, 2022

Ram knows that Priya sambhal legi. Perhaps a support for the first time in his life.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/12XQZUtMs4 — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) January 4, 2022

Iss route ki sari lines busy hai kripya daatein baad mei ??

Ram's nautanki and priya's smile ?

Absolute cuties ❤️??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/CZo7rBsD0Q — L✨ (@dilkaadariyaa) January 4, 2022

So much fumbling and stuttering! My god! If he wasn't sick, he would be running from pillar to pillar, scampering like a fool. Sun hi lo Priya, Ram didn't say that he never said it. He said that he won't say it henceforth. Prepare d chappal, please.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/VlYPx4LzNd — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) January 4, 2022

'Mein darawani hoon?' I mean Priya, tum puch bhi aise rahi ho ke koi haan bolna chahe toh bhi nahi bol sakta. Ram jee ki jeeb bhi aa hi gayi hai bahar. ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/lHd0KZWOi5 — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) January 4, 2022

I suggest Priya to take a SS and preserve it for posterity. It is Ram's first heart to you! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/XEL9IpBvrz — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) January 4, 2022

This excitement of getting a new text, the goofy smiles while reading each other's text; both Ram and Priya are living their teenage life with each other. They both are living what they both perhaps missed out on. This excitement of a new...#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/WiD7iLhQCi — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) January 4, 2022

The man knows how to break her defenses like an egg shell! He makes her go from stern to laughing Priya in 2 seconds. She cannot stay cross at him, not even to mock tease him. Where the Lord made Priya, he made Ram to fill in her cracks with love n laugher. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/2YhP5cudGv — Rach (@butterbeer239) January 4, 2022

Aw, man. Priya being her adorable self. She knows that no one chats with Ram this often and neither can he send a heart to anyone. Except maybe Brinda. But she will just videocall. ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/YxcNrN1jO0 — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) January 4, 2022

Agreed. Every single second of their exchange is worth rewatching - they make you hungry for more of their banter - full of warmth, laughs, goofiness, silliness & under laced with tons of care! Ram calling Priya cool and nice & her smile - worth the EP! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/et4IxGInQS — Rach (@butterbeer239) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Vedika is trying hard to separate Ram and Priya. She wants Priya to hear the voice recording. However, Sara, Brindi, Adi, Vikrant and Kunal are standing strongly in support of Ram and Priya.