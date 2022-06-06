Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram-Priya separation or Priya-Krish wedding? What would you like to see ahead? Vote Now

2 is giving a lot of pain to its viewers. The separation of (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) has been painful. Priya is now in jail serving time for Ishaan while she is pregnant. Fans are wondering how she did she end up with the child of Ram given that the two hardly confessed their love for one another in a proper manner. Fans are trolling the show for the lack of a consummation scene of the couple whose chemistry is so good. A number of fans do not want the marriage of Krish (Piyush Sahdev) and Priya (Disha Sood). Let us look at what can happen. Also Read - From Akshay Kumar's grey chesthair in Samrat Prithviraj to a cellular tower in Haider: Biggest goof-ups in Bollywood films that did got a lot of flak

It is possible that Priya Sood distances herself from her family, and decides to raise her child all alone away from the city. In the new promo we can see that she is very upset with her mother. Priya Sood slams her mom saying that she has only ruined the life of Ram Kapoor. She says that Ram Kapoor always respected them and trusted her blindly, and this is what he got in return. She says she does not want to keep ties with anyone and stay alone.

Or else we will see that Priya and Krish get married. Or maybe she will stay with him but they won't have the husband-wife relationship. The child will grow up with them. When Ram meets the child he will come to know that Krish is the father, and be doubtful of the same. Fans do not want his marriage of Krish and Priya and it looks unbelievable that Priya will marry twice that too so early.

There is also a supposed twist where Ram Kapoor finds him broke after Nandini usurps all his money. What do you want to see on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Let us know...