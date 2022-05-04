2 gearing up for some more dramatic twists and romance between Ram and Priya, that is, and . Y'all would know that the Kapoors are going to party together. Now, there will be a segment between Ram and Priya as well. A promo by the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been dropped on the official Twitter handle. Ram will get Priya on the dance floor and they will be seen dancing to the beats of Tamma Tamma starring and from . Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi and more get a whopping amount in Kangana Ranaut's show; Karan Kundrra charges a BOMB

Ram and Priya will be seen getting a little naughty in front of the family members. Yes, you read that right. Ram will make Priya dance with him and then grab the opportunity to come closer to her. Love is in the air for Ram and Priya. It's actually because Ram wants to take off the bangle from Priya's hand. The scene is intense and very lovely. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta look fantastic together and Ram and Priya look much in love as well. Watch the video below, if you haven't already:

While the romance is all heartening for the RaYa fans, they are irritated with the editing. The pink and orange lights in the video has got flak from the audience. Netizens couldn't enjoy RaYa's romance properly as a lot of them pointed out the editing effects. Check out the tweets below:

Keeping aside the editing issues, Nakuul and Disha are actually killing the scene ?❤

They look sooo good on screen together! Literally can't get enough of them!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — (@Sim_raly) May 4, 2022

In the segment they are looking great ?☺️ .but i don't know why editing in the sneak peek is so.bad .why do they add that pink shade .that too so much .it looks terrible .the sbb segment where we watched them dance they were looking gorgeous ✨?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — jiya r (@jiyarao048) May 4, 2022

Kangan se P ko dard hota hai, yeh editing dekhkar humara sar-dard hota hai#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — aapke dil ki dhadkan ? (@rayalover39) May 4, 2022

I’m wearing sunglasses when I watch the episode tonight. Itne flashes my bare eyes can’t tolerate #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Zee (@zee_t97) May 4, 2022

You guys have time before this episode airs, please do us a favour and remove this third grade effects please ?

Kids also don't use these effects now a days ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Simran (@Sim_raly) May 4, 2022

Seriously, please remove those repeat action and light flash effects like some novice photoshop learner put them in.

Extremely jarring and kill the beauty of the scene#BadeAchheLagteHain2

You have an amazing pair in them, don't ruin their scenes with unnecessary editing — Peaches (@peachesnplums) May 4, 2022

Still so many hours tongo Plz undo whatever electric shock/flash effect the editors put in... Plzzz#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 #NakuulMehta #dishaparmar — Bookworm (@Live_to_read_) May 4, 2022

0.16- 0.25....to kya hi h...?????... editing team at their worst...matlab #Raya ke scenes ko kharab karne ki kya kasam kha rakhi h editors ne...#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — pk-rk-437 (@pkrk437) May 4, 2022

I think we should get immune ourselves with the editors.. keeping the ranting aside .. nakuul and disha as RaYa are setting the screen on fire .. i request the kangaan conv to continue and not left abrupt. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/OH4cLDMUmM — ArchanaRajagopalan (@rarchana24) May 4, 2022

Ye kya 5 baar 6 baar aa rahe hain Ram aur Priya!?? Aur vibration effect kisne daalne bola? Org**m nahi chahiye humko! Editing theek karo yaar! Main bhi isse achhi editing kar leti hoon ? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 https://t.co/Mi3f0VzL2c — teamnakuulforever (@teamnakuul4ever) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Varun teaming up with Mahendra Sood and Shashi to get the papers from Alibaugh where Shashi's father had hid them. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is quite popular though it may not enjoy peaking TRPs. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta look AMAZING in black.