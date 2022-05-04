Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 gearing up for some more dramatic twists and romance between Ram and Priya, that is, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Y'all would know that the Kapoors are going to party together. Now, there will be a segment between Ram and Priya as well. A promo by the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been dropped on the official Twitter handle. Ram will get Priya on the dance floor and they will be seen dancing to the beats of Tamma Tamma starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi and more get a whopping amount in Kangana Ranaut's show; Karan Kundrra charges a BOMB
Ram and Priya will be seen getting a little naughty in front of the family members. Yes, you read that right. Ram will make Priya dance with him and then grab the opportunity to come closer to her. Love is in the air for Ram and Priya. It's actually because Ram wants to take off the bangle from Priya's hand. The scene is intense and very lovely. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta look fantastic together and Ram and Priya look much in love as well. Watch the video below, if you haven't already: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Avneet Kaur, Jasmin Bhasin and other TV divas who have exciting film projects lined up
While the romance is all heartening for the RaYa fans, they are irritated with the editing. The pink and orange lights in the video has got flak from the audience. Netizens couldn't enjoy RaYa's romance properly as a lot of them pointed out the editing effects. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash, Baahubali star Prabhas and more actors who hiked their fees after the super success of their movies
Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Varun teaming up with Mahendra Sood and Shashi to get the papers from Alibaugh where Shashi's father had hid them. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is quite popular though it may not enjoy peaking TRPs. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta look AMAZING in black.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.