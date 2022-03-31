Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram-Priya's 'condom scene' leaves RaYa fans in splits – view tweets

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming: Priya (Disha Parmar0 and Ram (Nakuul Mehta) starrer to feature a scene with a condom. RaYa fans cannot stop tripping over their banter.