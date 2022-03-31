Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram-Priya's 'condom scene' leaves RaYa fans in splits – view tweets

2 upcoming: and starrer TV show is quite popular online. Currently, in Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2, we are seeing a lot of tension between Ram and Priya. The latter has learned about Vedika being Ram's former flame. Priya also thinks that Ram is cheating on her. In the middle of all the drama, RaYa shippers will get to see a light-hearted scene between Ram and Priya. And the major part will be played by a box of condom. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash's sun-kissed pictures leave fans in awe; netizens call her 'the most gorgeous'

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram and Priya will have a funny moment. It's the day after the Holi celebrations. Everyone who drank the Bhang made by Shivina is having a bad headache. Priya aka Disha Parmar is one of them. Priya believes that Ram would be behind the same. She will think that Ram wants her to forget the truth about Vedika being his ex and hence, he thought giving her the bhang would help. Later, Ajay comes to the room and gives her a parcel. Ajay tells her that Ram had ordered it from the chemist. Priya opens it to find a condom box. She gets a shock.

She further misunderstands Ram and his intentions. She will think Ram believes their problems would get solved by coming close to each other. And as if that was not enough, Ram will add to Priya's confusion and misunderstanding. He will close the curtains, admit that he ordered the parcel and even say that he took advice from a couple of people over the same. Ram and Priya's fans are tripping over the conversation. Check out the promo and the reactions below:

I am just saying but they are nothing to be ashamed about sex. Both men and women enjoy it, should enjoy it. Desires are a proof that you are in love and living. Nothing ‘Chee’ about it. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 pic.twitter.com/d9adZ7z489 — Rosa ? (@Rosalinedreams) March 31, 2022

Believe me Extra dotted condom forced me to come online. Wtf even! I can't with these two! ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 • #BALH2 https://t.co/T4WmcZAODg — Ishita Sarkar ?️ (@TheIshita) March 31, 2022

Okay, so a lot of things make sense now such as:

Woh karen jo log aksar karte hai shaadi k baad? and Chaliye na kuch karte hai! My poor horny babies!! ??? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 #RayaKaSafar #Raya https://t.co/ioGbqw00gm — Raya and Nasha ❤️?? (@RamandPriya) March 31, 2022

"Tum pakro na isse... Kuch nae hoga pakad na se" LMFAO! ???? My mind on another direction.. I hate my mind ???#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — Poulami (@Poulami_Dutta11) March 31, 2022

Mr.Kapoor.. Iss baat ke liye toh Sara di se baat mat karo ??

Priya my dear, you have a tough bedroom life ahead ???#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/wH58yVdmFM — Faith ❤️ (@KrummYummWatch) March 31, 2022

Haaye tauba,I'm gonna get fired at work for rolling on the floor laughing?????#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/sc1iW9R6nh — MultipleMadness (@MadnessMultiple) March 31, 2022

I can’t stop laughing looking at this especially at our confidence ki dukaan Mr Ram kapoor ?? @NakuulMehta &@disha11parmar how did you manage to say this without cracking up ? A big thank you for this much needed laughter riot ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — KS (@iscreamcookiess) March 31, 2022

Did I just hear Ek sec ise pakdo .. ise pakadne se kuch nahi hoga “ ofc I did . Only RK can say such things . Adorable Mr Goofball in panic mode manages to bring a big smile on Priyas face and on ours too ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — KS (@iscreamcookiess) March 31, 2022

Ahead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Vedika meeting Ram. He will confront her about the bangle fiasco. Vedika will play the victim card and start crying. She will hug Ram and just then Priya will see them together. Will it add to Priya's doubts about Ram? Stay tuned to Bollywood_life for more updates.