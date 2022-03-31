Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram-Priya's 'condom scene' leaves RaYa fans in splits – view tweets

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta starrer TV show is quite popular online. Currently, in Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2, we are seeing a lot of tension between Ram and Priya. The latter has learned about Vedika being Ram's former flame. Priya also thinks that Ram is cheating on her. In the middle of all the drama, RaYa shippers will get to see a light-hearted scene between Ram and Priya. And the major part will be played by a box of condom. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash's sun-kissed pictures leave fans in awe; netizens call her 'the most gorgeous'
In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram and Priya will have a funny moment. It's the day after the Holi celebrations. Everyone who drank the Bhang made by Shivina is having a bad headache. Priya aka Disha Parmar is one of them. Priya believes that Ram would be behind the same. She will think that Ram wants her to forget the truth about Vedika being his ex and hence, he thought giving her the bhang would help. Later, Ajay comes to the room and gives her a parcel. Ajay tells her that Ram had ordered it from the chemist. Priya opens it to find a condom box. She gets a shock. Also Read - Anupamaa – Namaste America: Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and more cast members who won't be a part of the prequel
She further misunderstands Ram and his intentions. She will think Ram believes their problems would get solved by coming close to each other. And as if that was not enough, Ram will add to Priya's confusion and misunderstanding. He will close the curtains, admit that he ordered the parcel and even say that he took advice from a couple of people over the same. Ram and Priya's fans are tripping over the conversation. Check out the promo and the reactions below: Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS what his wife Aishwarya Rai had told him about being trolled constantly
Ahead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Vedika meeting Ram. He will confront her about the bangle fiasco. Vedika will play the victim card and start crying. She will hug Ram and just then Priya will see them together. Will it add to Priya's doubts about Ram? Stay tuned to Bollywood_life for more updates.
