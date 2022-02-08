Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans love Nakuul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya. However, the focus on their enemies are annoying them as anything. Of course, they have had moments like the ones spent in the hospital. Ram (Nakuul Mehta) had had Priya (Disha Parmar) taken home. He has ensured that she gets the best of medical attention at home. But fans are upset with how Ram and Priya always end up misunderstanding one another. They now want them to know who their enemies are, and work on their relationship. Fans loved the fact that Ram went to the temple for Priya to pray for her quick recovery. Also Read - Vir Das to star in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp? Comedian REACTS to rumours

It seems one Valentine's Day sequence is coming. The video has been leaked. Fans are wondering if this is a dream sequence or a real one. But quite a few fans are upset with how the show is being told and edited. They feel the show is going on the same track as Kumkum Bhagya where any happy occasion is followed by a tragedy. Take a look at the reactions...

Just how I am seeing the #BadeAchheLagteHain2 FD right now. Chat masala chodo, where is the direction/logic/continuity? #BALH2 #RamYa pic.twitter.com/grj0mvVEZY — Rosa ? || 'Biased' Ram Bhakt (@Rosalinedreams) February 8, 2022

Just like “1 ghante pehle”, “20 min pehle” etc…it needs to give us “1 mahine baad” before telecasting V day party episode!

I mean, accident to Lohri ke din hua tha, ek mahine baad Priya still has a bandage on her forehead!??! @MuktaDhond @AshBrave1 #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — federerisking (@federerisking) February 8, 2022

So much terror that one dream sequence has left in the minds of viewers.. ???#BALH2 makers this better not be an effing dream sequence.

FD WILL RIOT THIS TIME! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RayaKaSafar https://t.co/gMNT0q4q85 — Ish Deep (@Ishhk21) February 8, 2022

I am seriously pissed off at the writer. I did not sign up for Kumkum Bhagya. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa — NotYourKanmani (@BechareRajaBabu) February 8, 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is loved for the performances by the leading actors. But fans are slowly losing patience. Some months back, we heard how Ekta Kapoor decided to revitalise the show.