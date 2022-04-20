Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram SCOLDS Priya for being reckless; shouts, ‘I just hate…’ – watch video

2 upcoming twist: Ram aka and Priya aka are winning hearts, aren't they? Well, the show may not be raking in huge numbers on the TRP charts, but they sure enjoy decent popularity online. Of late, Ram and Priya are coming closer, and their bond as husband and wife is growing. Now, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram scolding Priya for being reckless. Well, Ram is not wrong, you know. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in red as she heads for mother Babita's birthday with sister Karisma Kapoor

It so happened Ram could contact Priya for a whole day. Priya had been kidnapped by Mahendra Sood's goons. Mahendra Sood wants to kill Priya and Ram both so Virendra's murder investigation is stalled. However, Priya outsmarts Mahendra's goons alongside Sheel and runs away. Now, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram schooling Priya for being reckless. He will be furious with Priya for not picking up his calls or trying to talk to him throughout the day. When Priya asks Ram if he is okay, Ram lashes out at her. He reveals being worried for her throughout the day and trying to find her whereabouts in vain. He asks her if she should have taken cars from home. Ram is in pain and asks her if she never felt like talking to him even once throughout the day. He asks her if she doesn't consider him to be anything for her. Also Read - Himanshi Khurana, Neha Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and other celebs who were trolled badly due to toxic fan wars on social media

Ram questions her duality saying that sometimes she is worried sick for him and sometimes she doesn't even bother to talk to him. And says that he hates her behaviour. Watch the video below: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara, Abhi, Aarohi and others need to bring THESE changes in them ASAP

Well, will Priya reveal about her kidnapping? It remains to be seen. On the other hand, Krish aka knows about Priya's kidnapping. He asks if she will hide the same from Ram. Ideally, Priya should not, and keep her mind open as the case of Ram's father's accident/ murder has been reopened.