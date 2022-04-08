Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming: Ram and Priya's love story is progressing, but fans have found some loopholes and twists that they couldn't digest. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta starrer TV show has left fans scratching their heads in confusion. For the unversed, in the ongoing episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Mahendra Sood revealing to Vedika about the accident meant for Ram and Priya knowing about it all. Later, we saw Mami confronting Priya (Disha Parmar) in front of everyone. Nandini also lashes out at Priya for hiding such a big thing from them. And like always, Ram came to Priya's defence. Also Read - From BTS member V to Priyanka Chopra: Celebrities who received massive backlash for their smoking pics
He stood with her and scolded Mami for making a tamasha out of it. Ram said that Priya would already be feeling ashamed and guilty that her father tried to murder her husband. And they, instead of understanding her are calling her out for something she didn't even do. Another sneak-peek of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going viral on Twitter. In it we see Ram getting furious at Priya for hiding the fact that Mahendra Sood was behind the accident intended for Ram. He will scold her for like two minutes and then ask her if it was enough. Ram seems not mad at Priya for hiding about the accident and not taking an action against Mahendra Sood. Also Read - Gullak Season 3 review: Jamel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni starrer is subtly delightful and unexpectedly moving
This has not gone down well with the fans it seems. They may have expected a big dhamaka after the revelation about Mahendra Sood being behind the accident. But Ram is pretty chill. Here's how the fans have reacted to the same: Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa REVEAL if they are more than 'just friends; 'Bigg Boss and real life are very different' [EXCLUSIVE]
In the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see a change in the personalities of Ram and Priya. While Ram will start hating rain, Priya, on the other hand, will fall in love with baarish. We will have to watch and watch what led to such a major change in their lives.
