2 upcoming: Ram and Priya's love story is progressing, but fans have found some loopholes and twists that they couldn't digest. and starrer TV show has left fans scratching their heads in confusion. For the unversed, in the ongoing episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Mahendra Sood revealing to Vedika about the accident meant for Ram and Priya knowing about it all. Later, we saw Mami confronting Priya (Disha Parmar) in front of everyone. Nandini also lashes out at Priya for hiding such a big thing from them. And like always, Ram came to Priya's defence.

He stood with her and scolded Mami for making a tamasha out of it. Ram said that Priya would already be feeling ashamed and guilty that her father tried to murder her husband. And they, instead of understanding her are calling her out for something she didn't even do. Another sneak-peek of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going viral on Twitter. In it we see Ram getting furious at Priya for hiding the fact that Mahendra Sood was behind the accident intended for Ram. He will scold her for like two minutes and then ask her if it was enough. Ram seems not mad at Priya for hiding about the accident and not taking an action against Mahendra Sood. Also Read - Gullak Season 3 review: Jamel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni starrer is subtly delightful and unexpectedly moving

This has not gone down well with the fans it seems. They may have expected a big dhamaka after the revelation about Mahendra Sood being behind the accident. But Ram is pretty chill. Here's how the fans have reacted to the same:

Lo ram ji to majak kar rahe the

Banda fully lattu ho gaya hai#BadeAchheLagteHain2#BALH2https://t.co/a3oRGCOBXo — RAM K Poor (@pooorram) April 8, 2022

Ramu has done Popat of my tweet ??....

Still this is another reason why RamKapoor is the Best ??..#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/eNYvX9h4Ub — Abhi063 (@Ab0612ish) April 8, 2022

peps aaj sachi bolu toh life mai itna bhagwan wali feel nahi aayi mujhe I F*ING KNEW KI WE WONT EVEN GET R ANGRY 4 FEW MINS-ASLI ANGRY TOH ?? isliye kal hi maine apni SARI EXPECTATIONS ka MURDER KARDIYA COZ WRITERS MERA MURDER MUJHSE PEHLE KARDE YEH...

++#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/r6h0RMyPBm pic.twitter.com/UjteDqbmwB — A_Simple_Paradox (@simply_paradox) April 8, 2022

It's so sad how they've ruined a potentially amazing plot, amazing characters and the efforts of brilliant actors...Vamp Vedu kahi jaa k nahi de rahee

. She will be there till the last epi..step mom typical villain.. Bla Bla nla #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Bookworm (@Live_to_read_) April 8, 2022

Ye kya tha sab armano pe paani fer diya yaar ram ne mujhe laga achi class lagegi priya ki but ye to ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2https://t.co/dtzDcARFv9 — Bunny ??(Rabbit) (@its_me_niks09) April 8, 2022

Vahiiii whyyy are they not filing a complaint is beyond Mee.

Well according to the promise now priya will again threaten her life for Ram, and why is that oka and how can ram be okay with it. ???#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — ????? (@Ms_Mystique_) April 8, 2022

They keep going down and down. Us par se maharathi Ram.. Imperfect hain but perfect for each other. ??

Dono mar jao in you seek for perfection but complain mat karo. Ek dusre k liye bhi mat karo. Because Parivaar, Maan Sammaan!!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — ParivaarPremiPiya_BodyGuardPriya (@BechareRajaBabu) April 8, 2022

For all your so called twists, you have just butchered Priya and her core character

1) Paneer Allergy

2)Akki Shivi marriage

3)Shubham's truth

4)Vedika's domestic abuse

5)Murder attempt

6)Again Vedika revaltion

7)Ab sala Parchai/Dhaal #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — ParivaarPremiPiya_BodyGuardPriya (@BechareRajaBabu) April 8, 2022

Naya din naye tareeke se priya ka character ko khrab karenge ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/5UteNSFXZl — ????? (@Ms_Mystique_) April 8, 2022

they are promoting all this shit in the name of women empowerment and moreover is written by women. Like you can't go any lower than this atm. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — misha ? (@yaarmisha) April 8, 2022

Just a thought. If the attack was on Akshay, will Priya chose to not to complain & wait for her murderer Father to attack him again? Will she think about her mother's pride? Will she chose Neeraj over Akshay's life?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Aanya (@iam_Aanya) April 8, 2022

I remember that once Priya said mujhe mere usool bade achhe lagte hain

Ab nhi lagte usool achhe ? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/olvaC3l5V3 — Nikki (@nikki_mess) April 8, 2022

They wrote a difficult FL character but now it's getting difficult for them to handle. Flaws are okay but atleast be consistent with the flaws #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Lost_soul (@Lost_soul987) April 8, 2022

I still don't understand why priya can't file a complaint now. And the stupid dialogue about dhaal and all and every bad writing aside. The fears of Priya are not irrational, like when the truth came out if it wasn't for ram she would have been definitely++#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — ????? (@Ms_Mystique_) April 8, 2022

In the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see a change in the personalities of Ram and Priya. While Ram will start hating rain, Priya, on the other hand, will fall in love with baarish. We will have to watch and watch what led to such a major change in their lives.