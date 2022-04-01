2 starring and is one of the most popular TV shows online. Fans are loving the chemistry between Ram (Nakuul) and Priya (Disha). The two are playing their characters to perfection. RaYa has made a place in everyone's hearts already. Though the current track features some differences and misunderstandings between Priya and Ram, their fans are hopeful that the two lovebirds will soon make amends. And now, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram and Priya coming close. Nope, VERY close. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kangana Ranaut mocks Karan Johar, Mirzapur 3 plot revealed, Valimai makes record on OTT and more

Ram will give a peck on Priya's cheek and it would be one of the most romantic moments between Ram and Priya. They will be at a hotel, as far as the precap goes. It seems Ram followed Priya in the auto finally to make her see sense and clarify all the misunderstandings. Ram and Priya will share a very romantic moment which will lead to Ram giving Priya a peck on the cheek. Priya will get shocked but she would blush over the same. Sadly, the episode featuring RaYa's kiss is going to air on Monday. Yep, you read that right. And RaYa shippers have taken to their Twitter handle and expressed that Monday comes sooner. Check out the tweets here:

Who does such emotional torture? Who does show such passionate precap on Friday?? How will I survive till Monday, now?? ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — Poulami (@Poulami_Dutta11) April 1, 2022

Inka monday tak rulane ka humesha ki tarah???‍♀️ From seeing precap looks like this kiss won't be a dream??❤#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa #BALH2 pic.twitter.com/Lhe69GwWHz — snehaa. (@good__vibesss_) April 1, 2022

yess.. Now i am also sure .. it's not a dream ...

they both are so in love ???#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/V4leEIWwhR — team_nakuul_disha (@PoojaSh97494414) April 1, 2022

Is Ram following the policy of "for one's Shut up and listen to me or else I will kiss you" ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/TLTxQWNvTG — Shreya (@contes_de_fees9) April 1, 2022

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram getting arrested by the police. It seems there's some misunderstanding because of the hotel location. The police is about to take away Ram but Priya stops them saying that they both are husband-wife and hence, they cannot arrest Ram. The police say they'll let Ram go as Priya is the witness. Priya counters saying that she is Ram's wife and not their witness. Ram will question Priya about the same and ask why does she then compare him with her father. How will Ram Priya make amends, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the updates on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.