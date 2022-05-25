Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 SHOCKING spoiler: Ram asks Priya to get her mother arrested; how will she react?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 major shocker! Priya (Disha Parmar) and Ram (Nakuul Mehta) to part ways? Meera takes Priya away from Ram. But it is Ram's shocking move against Meera which is twisted!