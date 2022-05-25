Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is getting twisted with each episode. Y'all would know that Ram and Priya are trying to find out the truth about Ram's father's accident. And the truth is nastier than it looks or at least is being presented in that way for now. Ram aka Nakuul Mehta and Priya aka Disha Parmar are standing at the opposite ends. And now, more interesting twists are going to take place in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan starrer springs another BUMPER surprise but fails to beat The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist: Ram-Priya to separate

In the upcoming episode of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show, we will see Meera Maa aka Kanupriya Pandit taking away Priya from Kapoor Mansion. She watches Ram and his family allege that Priya has been purposely hiding the truth from Ram and his family members to protect her family member. Meera takes away Priya from the house saying that since Ram feels that she is trying to mess with the investigation and is being an obstacle. She takes Priya from there and promises she won't let Priya be anywhere near him. Ram stands shocked but doesn't stop her. Nandini, Mami and Shubham rejoice quietly.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist: Ram confronts Meera

Later, Ram comes to Priya's house and confronts Meera on picking a side. He turns emotional and also challenges that he will do whatever it takes to get his father justice. Nakuul Mehta aka Ram confesses love to Priya. But the latter says why can't she see it in his eyes.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist: Ram's shocking move

Priya aka Disha Parmar insists Ram ask anything of her but not be angry at her so. Priya is all scared to lose Ram and she wants to make amends. Ram drops the bomb by asking her to get her mother arrested. Check out the promo below:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 future story

This is going to a huge stir in the fandom of RaYa. Fans wanted Ram and Priya's romance and post wedding couple things. But it seems they are going to introduce a leap. After leap they'll be bringing Ram and Priya's daughter, as per the reports.