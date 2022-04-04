Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shocking twist: Ram's life in danger; Priya gets closer to nabbing the mastermind

Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 fan eager u as there is a major twist coming in eh how that will leave you even more excited. In the coming episodes, you will and Priya including in a huge fight after he hides his relationship with Vedika from her. And amid their fights, Priya finds out about the lurking danger around Ram from Mahendra and she determines to save him. Priya is sure about Mahendra involved in putting Ram in danger, however, she hasn't much information about him. Later she comes to know that Mahendra is getting a huge ransom for it and so she decided to nab the mastermind. Priya promises to save Ram to herself and joins hands with Sandy to find out who is the mastermind behind the entire evil panning against him. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Rupali Ganguly, Urfi Javed and more - Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Priya later on hands with Sandy to get the CCTV footage from Ram's office and finds some shocking clips from the video and gets very close to finding the culprit. Will Priya succeed in saving Ram? Will he manage to find the culprit? Will she be able to nab the mastermind? Well, all these websites will be revealed in the coming episodes. Bade Achche Lagte Hain2 is right now the most popular TV show on television. and have gained a lot of popularity with their portrayal of Ram and Priya. And the makers have managed to hit the right chord of audiences with the second season once again.

Have a glimpse of their crackling chemistry on the show.