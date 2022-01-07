Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 SPOILER ALERT: Amidst blooming love, Priya's THIS step leaves Mr Kapoor upset

2 starring and is gradually grabbing fans' attention. The chemistry shared by Priya and is making everyone go all aww... It was recently that Ram Kapoor was under quarantine as he had contracted COVID-19. He has recovered and is back home. As he returns home, we see a sweet moment shared by Ram and Priya. However, soon their bond is going to go all intense again. In the upcoming episode, we shall see a rift developing between Ram and Priya due to Shubham. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans school makers for editing out Ram and Priya's reunion scene; say, 'Not Done' — read comments

Priya has turned mentor for Shubham and he is totally unhappy with it. Looking at this, Priya promises to return her 5 per cent of shares to Shubham. But she places a condition. She says that Shubham will have to first turn into a responsible man and only then she will make the transfer. Shubham is happy with this move and is willing to bring about a change. However, one person who seems to be unhappy with this is Ram Kapoor.

In the bedroom, we will see Ram Kapoor and Priya getting into an argument of sorts. Ram will mention that every time he takes two steps forward towards their relationship, she goes behind by five steps. He will leave the room being all upset. Will Priya be able change Ram Kapoor's mood and make him understand why she took a step to return her share to Shubham? We will have to wait and watch.