2 starring and has picked up pace. The new Ram and Priya have finally managed to make space for themselves in the hearts of the viewers. Currently, the storyline of show is of Disha Parmar aka Priya meeting with an accident. After being the hospital, she has now returned home and Mr Kapoor wants to make sure that Priya gets his full attention. In the new promo of the show, we see trying to make Priya comfortable. He insists that she lets him help her, however, being the independent Naari, Priya resists. Mr Kapoor then goes on a hilarious rant over how she does not consider him responsible enough. Later, Mr Kapoor is unable to find his medicines and Priya comes to his rescue. In the end he says, 'Mein khud ke khud kar sakta hoon' and she responds saying, 'lagta nahi hai'. This taunt has left their fans laughing hard.

Priya ko nahin hai aadat kisi ke saath ki, lekin phir bhi Ram banna chahta hai uska sahaara! Kya mod lega #Raya ka ye pyaara rishta? Dekhiye #RayaKaSafar #BadeAchheLagteHain2, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!#BALH2 @ektarkapoor @nakuulMehta @disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/idq5oHuqph — sonytv (@SonyTV) February 9, 2022

Well, will Priya and Ram come close between these sweet nok-jhoks? And what happens to the letter that Priya hid under the pillow? We can only wait and watch.