Disha Parmar aka Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one helluva hottie. The actress is currently on a vacation with her girl gang in Maldives and boy! She's raising the temperature and how! Well, Disha has always been the coolest chic, it's just the character that she portrayed has been quite unlike her real self. So, you'd be surprised to see Disha Parmar in a monokini and taking that Baywatch style walks in the blue water of Maldives. People on social media are going gaga over Disha's different and hot personality. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Child actor Aarohi Sanvesha roped in as the show gears up for big generation leap

A couple of hours ago, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress shared a video online in which she is seen flaunting her toned monokini body. Disha Parmar is raising the temperature in India from the Maldives. She captioned the post saying, "Straight outta Baywatch." Check out the never-before-seen avatar of Priya aka Disha Parmar here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra blames Tejasswi Prakash for delay in wedding, Hina Khan calls out 'elitist system' at Cannes 2022 and more

Disha's hit monokini looks surely left fans crushing, gushing and sweating. "Uff," "Uff so hot," "sexy," etc, read some of the comments on Disha's Instagram post. Disha's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Alefia Kapadia aka Sara di also dropped a fire emoticon. Musician Vineet Singh, who is friends with Disha and , tagged the singer and said, "@rahulvaidyarkv go to Maldives ASAP." Friends are always naughty, no? Also Read - Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and more – Which TV couple's romance did you like most this week? Vote now

Disha Parmar recently completed 10 months of being married to Rahul Vaidya. The duo tied the knot last year in July after Rahul proposed to her from inside the house of Bigg Boss 14. On other hand, talking about Disha’s work front, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, it is being said that the starrer TV show will be taking a leap. And after the leap a new character, a child will be introduced in the show. It is being said that after the leap, Priya and Ram’s daughter will be introduced. As per a report in TellyChakkar, child actor Aarohi Sanvesha has been roped in to play their daughter.

