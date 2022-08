Clearly what a win! What a player Hardik Pandya, take a bow, you superstar. While the nation is celebrating the big win of India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Television actor Nakuul Mehta took a hilarious dig at the Pakistanis for losing a match against India. He took to his Twitter and asked the Pakistanis to not break their television and rather watch the show Bade Achhe Lagte Ho, as according to the actor match main kya rakha hai. Well, this tweet of the actor has been going VIRAL and the Pakistani followers have been replying to him for his amazing sense of humour, while some are dropping hatred comments as well. He wrote, " Dear neighbours, Please DONT break those TV sets! Rather enjoy my TV show cause cricket mein kya hi rakha hai". Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat talks about the drama around his exit from Anupamaa and future ambition [Exclusive]

Dear neighbours,

Please DONT break those TV sets! Rather enjoy my TV show cause cricket main kya hi Rakha hai ?#IndVsPak #AsiaCup2022 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) August 28, 2022

Take a look at the reactions of Pakistani users to Nakuul Mehta's tweet over India's big win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Amidst massive trolling Neil Bhatt impresses with his moves as he dances with Govinda; fans react

It’s okay, we are the side with the better humour & music supremacy anyway.

Congratulations! — Shanzay (@arustedheart) August 28, 2022

Nakuul bhai 10 wicket se nahi haray :) — Sheikh Eman Ejaz ? (@SheikhEmanEjaz1) August 28, 2022

While there are many celebrities have been celebrating this big win from Ayushmann Khurana, , and more. While Natasha Stonvic is damn proud of hubby Hardik Pandya and is in love with his master class performance. She congratulated her darling hubby and called him the star and mentioned that she is only proud and more. Also Read - Liger defeats Prabhas' Baahubali, Allu Arjun's Pushpa on the Hindi box office; here's how

Advertisement

We fought. We fought really hard! And we’ll keep fighting ?? pic.twitter.com/7esrZxg74l — Hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 28, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Hardik Panday definitely owned the match and hw. Congratulations to team India.