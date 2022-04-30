Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta reveals why he has stayed away from reality shows

2 starring and is loved by all. The actor is winning the hearts of the masses with his acting chops. Nakuul Mehta's web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 has also released and fans are simply loving him in the show. Now, we have seen many TV stars taking up hosting and participating in reality shows. Be it Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi, many stars have attained fame by being a part of it. But Nakuul Mehta has different views. He does not want to be a part of reality shows. Here's why. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Rupali Ganguly, Shehnaaz Gill and 7 more TV actresses whose talent and popularity is unparalleled

To Hindustan Times, Nakuul Mehta stated that reality shows can make him rich, however, he does not want to be a part of anything that is part fiction and part nonfiction. Nakuul Mehta finds it ruthless that people's sob stories are used to gain popularity for the shows. The actor was quoted saying, "Personally I am not a fan of reality show at all and hence I have never participated in one. It could make me rich very fast but I choose not to. Hosting is different because I would get to be myself. But I have also chosen not to align myself with any of these, because I feel if I have to do fiction (in reality shows) then I am doing that already, I don't understand part real, part fiction. And to sort of derive emotions out of people, of their helplessness, of their sob stories, and to push that. Personally, I feel it's a bit ruthless. That's the business, but I am not a fan of it. So I am not a viewer of any of these reality shows. Not anymore, I mean I have seen some Indian Idols back in the day and enjoyed it, but nothing now."

Well, okay then! Nakuul Mehta had once hosted sixth season of India's Got Talent but it seems we won't be seeing him being a part of any reality show again.