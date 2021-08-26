The buzz around Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is immense. This time we have Disha Parmar in the role of Priya and Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor. It was recently that the promo of the show was released and fans could not contain their excitement. Now, here's an update. There is an addition to the starcast. Anjum Fakih of Kundali Bhagya fame has come onboard. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and more – MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

As per the reports, Anjum will be portraying the character of Disha Parmar aka Priya's sister in the show. Needless to say Anjum is pretty excited. To a news agency, she was quoted saying, "I am super pleased to be a part of such an iconic show. I believe my character in the show will allow me to push my limits as an actor and something extraordinary will come out of it. Since the show is based on urban loneliness and mature love, it's like a breath of fresh air from the usual saas-bahu dramas on television."

She further mentioned that she is looking forward to create a great camaraderie with her co-stars. In Kundali Bhagya, she essayed the role of Srishti Arora. She has also been a part of shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Devanshi and more. She was also a part of Kumkum Bhagya. Last, Anjum had a cameo in Naagin 5.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is set to premiere on August 30. It will go on air on Sony TV and it is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The first instalment of the show was headlined by Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor and it was a massive hit. Will Disha and Nakuul recreate the magic? Only time will tell!