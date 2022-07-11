Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and more is one of the most-talked-about TV shows in the country. It's a reboot of Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show of the same name that premiered in 2011. Nakuul Mehta plays Ram while Disha Parmar plays Priya, two 30-something individuals who are brought together by fate. They get married and then fall in love. However, recently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 saw major changes where Ram and Priya got separated. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans react to upcoming cliched sindoor scene; say, 'Bahut Bakwaas Lagega' [Read Tweets]

Fans complaining about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Ever since Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 began airing, it has managed to get desirable TRPs. Moreover, fans have been complaining a lot on social media about the editing and the too many subplots and excessive focus on the supporting cast members than the male and female leads aka Ram and Priya and more. RaYa shippers wanted to see a mature love story between two 30+ individuals but have been served with major family drama. And the switch to separation left fans super angry too. Also Read - Anupamaa DETHRONES Naagin 6 to grab the first spot on the online TRP chart; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shows improvement – Check TOP 10 TV shows

A fan made a spoof on BALH2

A netizen who has been a fan of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and the chemistry of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Ram and Priya made a spoof video on Saif Ali Khan starrer song Pungi from Agent Vinod. And it's a compilation of the clips and still from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 itself. It's oh-so-funny that, you'll be rolling on the floor in laughter. Others who watched the video couldn't help but share the video and called it perfect. Have a dekko here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist: Netizens feel 'forced-hate' between Ram aka Nakuul Mehta and Pihu should end soon [View Tweets]

Advertisement

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Pihu aka Aarohi Sanvesha deciding to apologise to Ram for her misbehaviour. However, she is doing it all to please and seek Priya's forgiveness. Pihu wants to leave Kapoor's mansion and go back home. On the other hand, Priya is seen helping Ram out with a deal. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram (Nakuul Mehta) applying the sindoor on (Disha Parmar) Priya's forehead.