Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 twist: Fans irked with Ram assuming Priya is pregnant without even consummating their marriage

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is right now one of the most loved and popular daily soaps on television. However, right now the fans of the show are highly irked with the twist that is coming into the show. In the coming episodes, we witness how Ram is assuming that Priya is pregnant which is highly next to impossible as the couple hasn't yet consummated their marriage and the fans are not very happy with this track. The audiences feel that Ram is a very mature character and showing him this silly in the show is not acceptable.

In the upcoming episode, we see Priya eating cake on a vacation with the entire family where she throws up and Ram without even confirming anything from Priya hints to the family that she is expecting. While Priya is damn sure she isn't and is surprised by Ram's silly behaviour. And this track hasn't gone down well with their fans of the show. They feel that such immaturity from Ram is running the image of his character that is so loveable and caring. The ardent fans of the show are extremely upset with this twist.

We wonder if the makers will add some twists and reveal the real reason why Ram was assuming Priya is pregnant. While Ram and Priya are just coming close now and they haven't yet consummated their marriage. Fans were extremely happy with their romantic track and seeing the closeness between husband and wife. While some of the views are concerned about Ram as he is very emotional and might break down if he comes to know the truth. Overall the audience is not very happy with these twist and feel it isn't a good move. Ram and Priya's character is extremely close to the audience's heart, we wonder if this twist will affect the TRP of the show.