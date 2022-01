2 starring and is grabbing everyone's attention with its interesting twists and turns. and Priya's chemistry is being appreciated by fans. Though they did not start on a good note, they are now growing close. In a recent episode, we see Ram celebrating his birthday with Priya. She gets drunk and confesses her feelings for him. In return, Ram Kapoor pampers Priya and takes care of her like a gentleman. Fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 totally loved the drunk and awesom Priya. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram turns romantic as he shows Priya how to enjoy the rain; RaYa fans can't keep calm – view tweets

Priya is the strongest character & Drunk Priya is Just awesome ? hatts off to u when Priya mujhe aadat h importance na milne ki, the word facial experience was just amazing

Ram Kapoor chalo tunhari aadat changee karte h

Love u both u guys r my second best jodi of ITV # Raya — RICHA RAJ (@Fabulous_Richa9) January 19, 2022

Most awaited Episode? Innocent "RAM" and drunk "PRIYA"

Love your chemistry @NakuulMehta and @disha11parmar . No one can play Role of 'RAM" & "PRIYA" better than You guys???#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/J5NrVWUmuY — अक्षता दुबे (@AkshataDubey03) January 19, 2022

Can we sign a petition to have drunk priya once in every week. That’s not too much #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/9PUrSsK6co — libby (@libbyvicto) January 19, 2022

Akki is now ruining RaYa life again simply say it that someone is blackmailing him why this stupidity first his constant rant to Priya about getting married now this he needs few slaps from RaYa in all this Priya will get hurt&Ram will be drunk crying to adi #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Priya29 (@Priya29d) January 19, 2022