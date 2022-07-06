Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 took a leap recently. The lives of Ram and Priya have changed significantly, if not for the better. Ram and Priya parted ways on a sour note. It was Priya aka Disha Parmar who took the blame for Shivina's accidental death. She later lies to Ram aka Nakuul Mehta that she is pregnant with Krish aka Piyush Sahdev's child. After a leap of five years, Pihu is introduced who is Ram and Priya's daughter. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar channels her inner professor in front of Nakuul Mehta; Check out Ram-Priya's fun banter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist
Now, in the latest episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we have seen Ram and Priya, and Ram and Pihu's interactions. Pihu is unaware that Ram is her father and is also skeptical about Ram as a person. Now, the channel dropped a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In it, we will see Pihu doubting Priya that she is hiding something. Priya aka Disha Parmar is in fact going to Ram's place due to the deal. Pihu is worried about her mother and stresses out. She asks about her medicines and Ram aka Nakuul Mehta enters with a box of medicine. Pihu asks Priya to file a police complaint against him and calls him Khadoos. Ram is visibly hurt. Check out the promo here:
Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's RaYa aka Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's separation hurt the fans most than AbhiRa, PreeRan and others [View Poll Result] VIDEO
BALH2 fans want hate between Ram-Pihu to end
Well, it's really not established as to why Pihu hates Ram so much. And hence, netizens find it to be forced. They want this forced-hate between Ram and Pihu to end soon. Moreover, Ram has a right to know that Pihu is his daughter. Netizens want Priya to reveal the truth about Pihu to Ram. The dialogues of Pihu, who is just a child have also been criticised by the fans. Check out the tweets here:
Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar aka RaYa fans make special demand from makers after leap [View Tweets] Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming
In the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see a Jagran taking place at the Kapoor mansion. Ram, Priya, Nandini and even the rest of the Soods and Kapoors will all be decked up for the same. Ram's clients will also be a part of the Jagran, as per the reports.
