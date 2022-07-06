Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 took a leap recently. The lives of Ram and Priya have changed significantly, if not for the better. Ram and Priya parted ways on a sour note. It was Priya aka Disha Parmar who took the blame for Shivina's accidental death. She later lies to Ram aka Nakuul Mehta that she is pregnant with Krish aka Piyush Sahdev's child. After a leap of five years, Pihu is introduced who is Ram and Priya's daughter. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar channels her inner professor in front of Nakuul Mehta; Check out Ram-Priya's fun banter

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist

Now, in the latest episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we have seen Ram and Priya, and Ram and Pihu's interactions. Pihu is unaware that Ram is her father and is also skeptical about Ram as a person. Now, the channel dropped a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In it, we will see Pihu doubting Priya that she is hiding something. Priya aka Disha Parmar is in fact going to Ram's place due to the deal. Pihu is worried about her mother and stresses out. She asks about her medicines and Ram aka Nakuul Mehta enters with a box of medicine. Pihu asks Priya to file a police complaint against him and calls him Khadoos. Ram is visibly hurt. Check out the promo here:

BALH2 fans want hate between Ram-Pihu to end

Well, it's really not established as to why Pihu hates Ram so much. And hence, netizens find it to be forced. They want this forced-hate between Ram and Pihu to end soon. Moreover, Ram has a right to know that Pihu is his daughter. Netizens want Priya to reveal the truth about Pihu to Ram. The dialogues of Pihu, who is just a child have also been criticised by the fans. Check out the tweets here:

BHAI, how has ram not found the fact suspicious that pihu takes so many medicines exactly like him, I mean he does know ki itni dawaiyan koi normally nhi leta?

It's just him and now his daughter, HOW IS HE NOT THINKING ABOUT THAT?!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — geller (@_kuchbhinhi_) July 6, 2022

can someone brutally bring out priya's truth in front of pihu ffs the girl needs to know her mother is a criminal and has been in jail for 2 years pihu and priya can continue to live as the special family without anyone away from ram but tell him the truth#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — autumn wishes to be priya (@tarboozroohafza) July 6, 2022

Abhi Pihu not liking Ram seems to be a red flag which would come up in future..as she won't like them together.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Ram priya (@DakshShyamraj) July 6, 2022

Just saw the sneak peak and I gotta say, Priya is THE only one that can sort out the differences between Pihu and Ram. Pri meri jaan please speak up already.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — geller (@_kuchbhinhi_) July 6, 2022

Writers please reconcile Pihu and Ram before Ram and Priya Give them a fresh start please #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — V (@V_SidNaazian) July 6, 2022

Ram's behavior with Pihu is wrong from starting when he doesn't even know she's P's daughter and after they met everytime! However khadoos you are, have no right to behave rudely with a child! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Ashilittle77 (@ashilittle77) July 6, 2022

How can priya let pihu hate Ram. When he became like this because of Priya's betrayal only. So priya should feel remorse & tell some positive things about Ram. A daughter shouldn't hate her father like this?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — ♥️ (@dongman202) July 6, 2022

This forced hate between Ram and Pihu should END NOW!

Ram would be on a guilt trip once he knows about Pihu's identity#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Serendipity♡ (@PIVVOOOTTT) July 6, 2022

You and me both! I hate this forced dislike between Pihu and Ram. It was so so so forced and unnecessary #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Zee (@zee_t97) July 6, 2022

Pihu is too rude ! Please tone down her dialogues. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — ?Peach?? (@elastigirl_11) July 5, 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming

In the upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see a Jagran taking place at the Kapoor mansion. Ram, Priya, Nandini and even the rest of the Soods and Kapoors will all be decked up for the same. Ram's clients will also be a part of the Jagran, as per the reports.