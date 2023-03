The current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is where Josh (Devashish Chandiramani) cancels a dinner date because the Kapoor family decides to fix the date of Prachi and his (Niti Taylor) wedding. Josh cheated on Prachi and does not want to marry her, but Prachi blindly loves him. On the other hand, the love story revolves around four friends. Raghav loves Prachi. Pihu (Pooja Banerjee) adores Raghav. Then, we have Angad (Leenesh Mattoo), who loves Pihu (Pooja Banerjee). Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Raghav ties up with Josh because of Prachi

In the upcoming episode, we can see Raghav trying to move on with Kiara, making Prachi feel insecure. Prachi misses her best friend, Raghav. Now the story takes a major turn as Lakhan Kapoor (Hiten Tejwani) considers killing Josh because he has told Prachi and her family many lies over the last three years. The Kapoor family decides to find out the truth about Josh. They hire a detective to investigate Josh. Lakhan Kapoor wants her daughter to be happy.

The show has taken a major turn now that Prachi knows everything about Josh. She will start feeling jealous because of Raghav's popularity with girls. Prachi feels jealous, so this is the sign of love? Slowly and gradually, Prachi will understand her feelings towards Raghav and realize that she actually loves Raghav and not Josh. On the other side, Lakhan Kapoor also realized his mistakes, for which he kicked Raghav out of the house.

Viewers are waiting to see Prachi and Raghav's cute love story in which they see Priya and Ram's shadows because they both are exactly like Priya and Ram. We have to wait for many things to read and watch.

Josh's truth will be revealed soon.