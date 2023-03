The current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 involves the accusation on Raghav (Randeep Rai). It is a trap set by Josh (Devashish Chandiramani) but this time, Lakhan Kapoor (Hiten Tejwani) and Prachi (Niti Taylor) are on Raghav's side as they know that Raghav can't do this to anyone. Sania gives an interview in which she blames Raghav for the false accusation, which was all planned by Josh Babbar. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twists: Lakhan Kapoor furious with Josh's lies; Prachi, Raghav's love story starts on note of jealousy

Angad (Leenesh Mattoo) and Pihu (Pooja Banerjee) are all with Raghav on the other side. Josh will think of cut off the partnership with Raghav in the upcoming episode. We can see Prachi will do something for Raghav to prove him innocent. As much as Josh wants to cut off his partnership with Raghav, Lakhan Kapoor reminds him that it is his company, and he will not cut off his partnership with Raghav. As much as Lakhan Kapoor is with Raghav, as he has some doubts about Josh, which we can see he will be clear about: Josh is the one who is behind all of this. Will Raghav be part of this project or not?

The show has some twists and turns that we can see in some upcoming episodes. Raghav will eventually be proven innocent and Prachi will realise her feelings towards Raghav. Viewers will see that the truth of Josh and his father being the masterminds behind Manisha and Sania's cases. The revelation comes in from everyone that Manisha is pregnant because of Josh. The viewers are waiting to see the love story between Raghav and Prachi, as their jodi reminds them of Ram and Priya's jodi.