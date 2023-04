Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 upcoming spoiler alert: The current plot revolves around Raghav (Randeep Rai) and Prachi (Niti Taylor), and as Lakhan Kapoor (Hiten Tejwani) gets a second minor heart attack because of his company, which is going to go on strike because of Josh (Devashish Chandiramani), everything will be ruined. Everyone searches for Prachi, but Prachi will go to the site to solve issues. One worker, who really hates Lakhan Kapoor, starts hitting Prachi, but Raghav comes and saves her. Raghav scolds Prachi for coming alone, saying that once all the problems were resolved, she would return to the house, but we will see if Prachi realizes her feelings for Raghav later. We will also see Pihu (Pooja Banerjee) make food for Lakhan Kapoor and all the family members. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Upcoming Twists: Prachi decides to help Raghav beat Josh's false allegations

Raghv and Prachi come close to each other

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Raghav and Prachi will spend some quality time with each other in the rain. The upcoming track is going to be very interesting, as Prachi asks Raghav if he still loves her. We will wait to see what the answer from Raghav is. When viewers see Prachi and Raghav, they will remember their all-time favourite couple, Priya (Disha Parmar) and Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta). Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twists: Lakhan Kapoor furious with Josh's lies; Prachi, Raghav's love story starts on note of jealousy

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Upcoming Twists

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 show is going to be very interesting, as Raghav also confesses his feelings in front of her, and soon we will see a new love story between Raghav and Prachi. On the other side, we all know that Pihu also loves Raghav. Will she sacrifice her love for her sister? It might be possible, yes, because she knows that Prachi also loves Raghav, but she is not yet aware of it. Soon we will see Prachi call off her engagement with Josh and start a new life with Raghav. But will Josh again play manipulative games with Prachi? This time, Raghav and her father, Lakhan Kapoor, will stand up for her. Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Raghav ties up with Josh because of Prachi