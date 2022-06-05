Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Will Priya break Ram's heart and marry Krish? New promo sparks off speculations amongst fans

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 viewers are upset that the lovely story of Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) has been treated in such a haphazard manner by the writers. We know that Priya is now pregnant. She discovers her pregnancy in prison and wants to tell Ram about the same. In the coming days, Nandini will warn her against telling Ram that her baby girl is actually his. Ram and Priya have had a fight where he demanded a paternity test from her. She will say the child is Krish's (Piyush Sahdev). This will lead to utter confusion. Also Read - BTS: Charlie Puth accidentally confirms his collaboration with the K-Pop kings; ARMY says, 'No Charlie No' [Read Tweets]
Now, the question is whether Priya will get married to Krish. Fans feel it is a little incredulous as Priya did not marry early and now she will again get married. But there is the age-old issue of khandaan ki izzat here. Fans have been demanding to know how did Priya pregnant in the first place when nothing happened between Ram Kapoor and her. Some are saying the consummation or confession might be shown in the flashback. Nakuul Mehta is away from the sets for a week due to his appendicitis operation. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19; Karan Johar's birthday bash effect [Report]
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is very popular and fans are very invested in the love story of Ram and Priya. Meera Sood has emerged as the villain here as she kept secrets from Priya and Ram. Fans are now getting exasperated and want a good end to their love story. Also Read - Major box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh starrer continues to dominate in Telugu states but failing big time in Hindi belt
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.