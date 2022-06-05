Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Will Priya break Ram's heart and marry Krish? New promo sparks off speculations amongst fans

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 viewers are upset that the lovely story of Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) has been treated in such a haphazard manner by the writers. We know that Priya is now pregnant. She discovers her pregnancy in prison and wants to tell Ram about the same. In the coming days, Nandini will warn her against telling Ram that her baby girl is actually his. Ram and Priya have had a fight where he demanded a paternity test from her. She will say the child is Krish's (Piyush Sahdev). This will lead to utter confusion. Also Read - BTS: Charlie Puth accidentally confirms his collaboration with the K-Pop kings; ARMY says, 'No Charlie No' [Read Tweets]

Now, the question is whether Priya will get married to Krish. Fans feel it is a little incredulous as Priya did not marry early and now she will again get married. But there is the age-old issue of khandaan ki izzat here. Fans have been demanding to know how did Priya pregnant in the first place when nothing happened between Ram Kapoor and her. Some are saying the consummation or confession might be shown in the flashback. Nakuul Mehta is away from the sets for a week due to his appendicitis operation. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19; Karan Johar's birthday bash effect [Report]

Point here is pri is having krish ka baccha so MM will forc pri to marry krish now #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Jjs (@Nibbynerd) June 5, 2022

Thats the point. If they don’t want to reunite Raya then why take leap? Krish ke saath shaadi was possible without leap too. People are just overthinking #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — 2Legit2Quit ? (@Ishita26199096) June 5, 2022

S1 ram married because he thought Prita is dead. Here till now no one is assumed dead. Also on monday they still can show ram assuming priya dead but why Priya will assume ram dead & get married to krish ? kuch bhi! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — 2Legit2Quit ? (@Ishita26199096) June 5, 2022

Will there be Raya union? Will they be living separate lives with child being a common link between them...if Priya is being married to Krish and Ram to vedika .phir reboot of love story kaha se? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Ram priya (@DakshShyamraj) June 5, 2022

Even in real world, for a single mother to do this all alone is next to impossible. You have to work to meet your financial needs. You have to take care of the child, do the house chores etc. All this cant be done alone, you need help from a reliable person #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — 2Legit2Quit ? (@Ishita26199096) June 5, 2022

Makers Krish aur Sara ki ek dusre se shaadi karwaado pls,we r ready 2 watch whole one episode for them getting married to EO#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Preeti (@preeti_7038) June 5, 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is very popular and fans are very invested in the love story of Ram and Priya. Meera Sood has emerged as the villain here as she kept secrets from Priya and Ram. Fans are now getting exasperated and want a good end to their love story. Also Read - Major box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh starrer continues to dominate in Telugu states but failing big time in Hindi belt