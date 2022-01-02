Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Will Ram's love confession for Vedika ruin Priya and his budding love story?

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans will get to see lots of twists and turns. But the good thing is that the makers want to kickstart the love story of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar). We will see that Ram gets infected by a virus and has to be in quarantine. Priya will take over the business for the time being. She will be upset seeing how people are not taking his work with the same amount of responsibility. She will get support from Brinda. Vedika wants Priya to know that Ram only loves her, so that she gets dejected. However, Ram loves only Priya and she trusts him too. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 — Fans of these shows are praying for romance without 'Rukawat' in 2022

In the coming days, Brinda will come to help Priya in the business. There an audio will play that has Ram's love confession for Vedika. It seems he will say that in his life he won't love anyone else than Priya. When Priya enters the room, she hears it. They will worry if this will affect Priya or not. However, she is completely unaffected by the same. She keeps on doing her work with utmost zeal and dignity. Everyone feels that Priya is the perfect girl for Ram as she only loves him, and not his money.

On the other hand, Brinda will also confront Vedika. She will ask her if she has plans to create trouble in the marriage of Priya and Ram. We will also see a funny sequence where Priya reveals she did be locked with Ram in a room. Disha Parmar is enjoying the New Year with Rahul Vaidya in Goa.