Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Jankee share harrowing details of Sufi contracting COVID

2 star , Jankee Parekh and their toddler son Sufi recently recovered from COVID-19. A couple of days ago, they had revealed that not just Nakuul, but Jankee and Sufi had also tested COVID positive. These have been quite harrowing times for all toddlers. Not just Sufi, but Kishwer Merchant and 's son Nirvair and and Aditi Shirwaikar's toddler Ekbir Malik had tested COVID positive in the recent past. All the doting parents have been sharing deets about their little kiddies' battle with COVID. And recently, Nakuul and Jankee shared Sufi's ordeal as well.

While talking to The Quint, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh shared what happened after the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star got COVID. Jankee got the virus and thought the two of them would isolate themselves. However, to their shock, Sufi caught the virus too. His fever wasn't breaking and neither was he making any movement hence, Sufi had to be taken to the hospital. "It was a crazy night. I was at home, on-call with her. She had started showing all symptoms, so her body had started breaking. He was very non-responsive, for someone who is very very active," Nakuul told the portal.

Jankee shared her experience saying that Sufi is otherwise a very active baby. But after he got a fever of about 104.2 degrees, he stopped moving. Jankee added that whenever a baby is not comfortable, he/she would make noise or cry to let the parent know. But Sufi wasn't moving, which added to their woes. Jankee revealed she would keep caressing him and calling to him throughout the drive to the hospital. "Through the drive to the hospital, I was just tapping his face and calling his name. Just making sure that there is some kind of movement, he's awake but he was just not moving." she said.

Nakuul revealed that about 4 of the hospital staff had to hold Sufi down to put IV on him. Sufi was later moved to COVID-19 hospital. Jankee revealed Sufi's eyes looked different throughout the ordeal. Well, we are so glad the little one has recovered now. Nakuul and Jankee recently conducted a session for new parents for safety and precaution of their children amidst the Omicron variant threat.