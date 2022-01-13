Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Jankee share harrowing details of Sufi contracting COVID

In a recent interview, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh shared the harrowing details of Sufi's state after he got a fever of 104.2 degrees. All three, Nakuul, Jankee and Sufi have recovered from COVID.