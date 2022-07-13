Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda and more – which TV actor aces emotional scenes? Vote now

From Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta aka Ram to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda aka Abhi, Imlie's Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan and more, vote for the TV actor who aces emotional scenes below...