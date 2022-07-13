Nakuul Mehta, Gaurav Khanna, Harshad Chopda are some of the best actors in the tellyland. They are ruling the roost in the world of television through the popular TV shows they star in. Today, we are conducting a poll on the actor who aces emotional scenes on TV. The Indian TV industry has a lot of talent. Old, new, established, emerging, and each has been getting a thunderous response for their acting chops. Not only have they won the hearts of the masses but also lifted awards for their realistic acting. Let's have a look at the nominees so you can vote below... Also Read - Heeramandi: Mumtaz joins Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha; Sanjay Leela Bhansali to direct THESE episodes [Exclusive]

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 - Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta is one of the best talents we have in the industry. He plays Ram Kapoor in Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul gets a lot of appreciation from fans. Recently, during Shivina's death and after Priya's betrayal, Nakuul Mehta's fans couldn't stop gushing over him. His subtle nuances during family sequences to emoting the absence of being loved as a son, he aces it all. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Sylvester Stallone's first look in and as Samaritan, Prey for the Devil’s spine-chilling first look poster and more

Anupamaa - Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna's popularity increased unaccountably when he started playing the role of Anuj. From his adoption revelation to seeing his sister's sufferings, emotionally being in love with Anupamaa for 26 years without any expectation and a lot more. Gaurav Khanna has changed the idea of a leading man. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and more A-list Bollywood actors' highly intimate scenes you may have forgotten [View Pics]

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu Birla in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad Chopda's Abhi comes from a troubled family environment. He has his share of insecurities and beliefs. Be it being in love, facing rejection, sharing the pain of his mother and more, Harshad Chopda mesmerizes everyone just with his eyes.

Imlie - Fahmaan Khan

Imlie starring Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan is another popular show on the list. Fahmaan Khan's stardom rose to new heights with his portrayal of Aryan Singh Rathore. He is a grey character and has lots of layers. Fahmaan is doing a fab job as Aryan. Be it the pain of his brother-in-law being killed to

Yeh Hai Chahatein - Abrar Qazi

Yeh Hai Chahatein's Abrar Qazi is one popular actor. He enjoys great popularity online. Abrar plays Rudraksh in Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer. His emotional scene about father-daughter, betrayal of family and more had enthralled the fans. Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country,

Kundali Bhagya - Shakti Arora

Kundali Bhagya recently saw a new twist when Shakti Arora was brought in, in place of Dheeraj Dhoopar Shakti plays Arjun in the show. The actor doesn't even use glycerine for his emotional scenes. He is ruling hearts with his stint in the Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura starrer. His entry has definitely helped the TRPs.

Banni Chow Home Delivery - Pravisht Mishra

Banni Chow Home Delivery is the newest TV show. It stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra. Pravisht plays a mentally challenged boy. Pravisht's portrayal of Yuvan is being loved by the masses. It's not an easy character to play.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa - Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh plays Albelaa Kanha aka Krishna in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Shaheer Sheikh is one of the finest actors we have in the industry. Be it the scenes of his brother's death to his turmoil while getting married to Sayuri and more, Shaheer Sheikh aces every scene.

So, who is it? Harshad, Nakuul, Fahmaan, Gaurav, Pravisht, Abrar, or Shakti? Vote below:

For more such voting features stay tuned to BollywoodLife.