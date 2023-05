Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alerts: In the current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) clearly told Priya (Disha Parmar) that he is not in love with her. On the other side, Ram's mother wants that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) get married, but Kirti who is only interested in Ram's money, will not be ready to marry him. Let's see if Yuvraj and Kirti's intentions get exposed in front of Aalekha and Ram. Will Ram save Aalekha from Yuvraj's dirty plans or not? Well, we will wait to see the upcoming twist in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee and more: Which TOP TV shows' twists kept you hooked? Vote Now

Kirti cheats on Ram

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Ram's mother goes on a fast to convince Ram (Nakul Mehta) and when he says yes to marriage, she will break the fast and eat something. Now Ram has to choose one thing: either his mother or Kirti. Well, it might be possible that Kirti cheats on Ram; she gets another rich man and thinks to break up with Ram. As we see in upcoming episodes, Ram will also see her in the hotel, and finally, Kirti and Ram are separated.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

Now, the major twist comes when Ram's mother thinks of Priya and tells Ram's childhood friend to find out more about her. In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see Ram's mother have a severe heart attack. She wants Ram to be married to Priya, and he says yes. Well, finally, the viewers wait is over because soon we may see Ram's mother recover and go to Priya's house to bring a marriage proposal to her, but Priya needs time to recover from this. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 has just started, but viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming twists and turns.