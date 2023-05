Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's OG Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood, that is, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will be back in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. They will revive am and Priya but the story will be different and it will be a finite TV show this time. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar didn't take much time before saying yes to return to one of the most-loved TV shows. And now, as they begin shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Disha reveals what has changed in Nakuul. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Nakuul Mehta shares signing the show again was an impulsive decision,' It didn’t take me a second...'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Disha Parmar shares what's changed in Nakuul Mehta

Ever since Disha and Nakuul have said yes to the new season, fans have been going gaga over it. The two of them make for one of the most-loved on-screen TV jodis ever and fans were quite disheartened when they quit. Disha Parmar states the difference between the previous Nakuul Mehta and the wiser one. The actress shares that Nakuul has calmed down a bit but maintains that not much has changed. The actress elaborates saying that he is still enthusiastic about every scene and will perform with the same dedication. Also Read - Disha Parmar confirms come back on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3; A look at TV stars who returned to their shows after quitting

Disha adds that Nakuul has become calmer and won't hurt himself. The actor has also stopped doing pushups on the sets before scenes. The actress shares that Nakuul would keep running around on the set and doing Push-ups. Nakuul Mehta quips in, "I was mad." Disha agrees and says, he was but not anymore, she tells ETimes.

Trending Now

Check Disha Parmar's Instagram story of Day 1 from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3:

Nakuul Mehta hoped Disha Parmar would say yes to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

The actor in an interview with an online entertainment news portal shares that he was hoping Disha would agree and that only then he will do it. When asked if he had refused the offer if Disha had refused, the actor readily agrees. The actor reasons that for him the show is about Ram and Priya both and if one of them is not there, the soul won't be the same.

Disha Parmar's reaction to being offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

The actress shares that when she was re-offered the show, she was shocked and wondered if it is even possible. Disha would have taken about 10 minutes before she felt that it is good. When she heard the story, she realised that the makers are trying to do something nice.