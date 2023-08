Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar stepped into Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s shoes with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. It was a treat to see Ram and Priya back on the screens. While we have all loved Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, Nakuul and Disha too, impressed us with their performance. Their crackling chemistry won hearts. However, we did not see them in season two of the show. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 promo: Ram says 'I Love You' to Priya; Raya fans have an emotional meltdown [Check Reactions]

But, on public demand, the jodi was back with season three of the iconic show. The third season of the show had a different story, but the incense of Ram and Priya was still there. Nakuul and Disha have made us fall in love with Ram and Priya again. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 upcoming twists: Fate brings Ram and Priya closer but will they see and understand the signs?

Last episode date of BALH 3

Now, the reports in the media suggest that the show is going off-air. Very soon, Ram and Priya will no longer be there to entertain us with their cute story. As per a tweet shared by GossipsTV, the show’s last episode date it out. Yes, the last episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will air on August 11. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee and more: Which TOP TV shows' twists kept you hooked? Vote Now

Reason for the show going off-air

The reports have also suggested that the show is going off-air as Disha Parmar is pregnant and will have to soon take a maternity leave. Her baby is due in October, and she might now go on a maternity leave.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will reportedly make way for Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new show titled Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. She has also shot for the promo of the show. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Recently, Nakuul Mehta shared a picture with his team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. He had his ‘last supper’ with Disha and the team. In the picture, we see Nakuul, Disha, Supriya Shukla, Milind Phatak, Srishti Jain and others. Nakuul’s wife, Jankee was also present with the team.