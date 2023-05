Niti Taylor, Ranndeep Rai, Leensh Mattoo and Pooja Banerjee starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is coming to an end soon. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will once again take the reigns of the show in their hand and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will soon join the list of popular TV shows. It was just a couple of days ago that reports surfaced about Nakuul and Disha rejoining the show. The makers will be bringing back the iconic duo in a new setting and with a fresh storyline and it seems the current cast will make way for them to take over. Nakuul opened up on rejoining the show. Also Read - Disha Parmar confirms come back on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3; A look at TV stars who returned to their shows after quitting

Nakuul Mehta opens up on being back with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Last year in December, when Nakuul Mehta alongside Disha Parmar quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, he never imagined or thought that he would return to TV so soon. Nakuul and Disha have been a part of BALH 2 for about a year and a half. Nakuul shares that after quitting, wherever he went, he would often be told about how people miss him and Disha on the show. Some people, Nakuul tells Hindustan Times, also insinuated that they took the joy out of their lives. However, he adds that he feels amazing as an artiste to receive such kind of love.

Was Nakuul Mehta shocked when he got a call for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3?

While talking to the entertainment news portal, Nakuul shared that he was not surprised or shocked when he got a call from the makers for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. He had seen the response of fans and on his impulse, he felt that it was just the right thing to do. "It didn’t take me a second to question what I thought was a great opportunity," Nakuul says. The actor takes great pride in the show and takes complete ownership of the same. Being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a beautiful journey, shares Nakuul, while adding that returning with a third season felt like a fitting tribute.

Watch the comeback teaser video of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 here:

Nakuul Mehta admits that right quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, his plans were different but now that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is happening, a change of plans will happen too. BALH 3 is going to be a finite show.