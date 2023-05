Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is coming soon to your TV screens and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will reprise the roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya in the show. Fans are on cloud nine ever since it was speculated that Nakuul and Disha will be coming back to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and with a brand new season. The makers have now released a brand new Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 promo that will surely get all the fans excited. Ram and Priya are back and it's the same as usual. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Disha Parmar reveals what's changed in Nakuul Mehta as they begin new season

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 promo: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fight

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has been buzzing hot in Entertainment News for the last couple of days. And the promo is just going to add to it. Disha Parmar aka Priya and Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor are seen sitting in a cafeteria and sipping their coffee. Ram says that they had to come back as the audience loves 'him' a lot while plucking a rose for himself. Priya puts him in his place right away saying that he is grossly misunderstanding everything as the audience loves her a lot. Ram goes 'aww' but tells Priya that her sense of humour is really good. He adds that only her sense of humour is good. Priya gets irked and angrily asks him to drink his coffee. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Nakuul Mehta shares signing the show again was an impulsive decision,' It didn’t take me a second...'

Watch the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 promo video here:



Fans of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar give them a warm welcome with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

This was a much-awaited moment for the fans. Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain have a huge fan base. They are loved as Ram and Priya amongst the fans. They were quite upset when Disha and Nakuul quit and Ranndeep Rai and Niti Taylor took over the reins of the show. Unfortunately, the audience could not connect with Prachi and Raghav as they still wanted to see Ram and Priya. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has always been the story of Ram and Priya. And as the jodi returns, fans are giving them both a hearty welcome. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Disha Parmar confirms come back on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3; A look at TV stars who returned to their shows after quitting

Thank you for gracing our screens again — Purvi Salaskar (@PurviSalaskar) May 19, 2023

Finally they are back ? — ashenkafe (@ashenkafe2) May 19, 2023

They are so cute — rupa (@just_timepass31) May 19, 2023

Super Excited❤️? Lots of Love!!! — Esha Raithatha❤️? (@esharaithatha4) May 19, 2023

Sonyo Dil le lo❤️❤️ — Nilakshi Mukherjee (@Nilaksh97148629) May 19, 2023

Love them forever — Riya parbat ?? (@Parammsundari) May 19, 2023

Thank you @SonyTV for this beautiful promo and for getting back #Raya my comfort couple.

Huge tank you to @EktaaRKapoor too❤️.#BALH-3#BadeAchheLagteHain3 — Bindu (@BinduVasudev) May 19, 2023

LOVEDDDDDDDDDDD the promo ☺️✨? this is so beautiful !!! Their nok-jhoks, cute banters ☺️?✨, our dearest #RAYA are back #BadeAchheLagteHain3#Rayaisback — Jiya R ????✨ (@jiyarao048) May 19, 2023

I cannot express how happy I felt after seeing #RaYa 's hashtag being used on Sony's post! — Promo daaldiya!! ?❤️ (@Scintillatinggx) May 19, 2023

Such a cute promo yaar. So lovely ????? eagerly waiting for the episodes. #BadeAchheLagteHain3 — NakuulDishafan (@farhatgandhi) May 19, 2023

Can't wait to see them again on my screen ?.#BadeAchheLagteHain3 #RaYa — ? (@fairytalexlove) May 19, 2023

Finally our wait is over #RaYa is back my most fav couple ha lekin iss baar audience ki sunna makers walo tabhi Maja aayega #BadeAccheLagteHain3 — Sejal Khadatare (@sejal_khadatare) May 19, 2023

Can someone please explain what magical spell these two cast everytime they are in the same frame???

The happiness & excitement are brimming over!!! — NaSha forever!! (@RBalh2) May 19, 2023

The show will have the same names of the characters but the personalities will be changed. Nakuul and Disha will be telling different stories this time. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will premiere on 25th May 2023, Monday-Friday at 8 pm.