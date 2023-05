Bade Acche Lagte Hain is one of the most loved shows. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar made the characters of Ram and Priya the most loveable ones. Their reign was taken over by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Season two of Bade Acche Lagte Hain was much appreciated as the first one. So much so that the third season of the show is already on its way. Disha and Nakuul are returning to the show as Ram and Priya for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. The promo has got fans excited. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 promo: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar aka Ram Kapoor and Priya fight over who audience loves more; fans give warm welcome [Watch]

3 has got fans excited

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is going to go on-air from today. The makers dropped a fun promo video. Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar aka Priya are back with their nok-jhok. The promo shows Nakuul boasting about how much the audience loves him while Disha says that it is his 'galatfami'. Nakuul aka Ram Kapoor says that her sense of humour is nice. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Disha Parmar reveals what's changed in Nakuul Mehta as they begin new season

Check out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 teaser video featuring and . below:

Of course, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's fans are super excited for see them together again in the show. Their chemistry has already left everyone excited. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is trending on Twitter as fans cannot keep calm as their favourite show will be on air in a few hours. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Nakuul Mehta shares signing the show again was an impulsive decision,' It didn’t take me a second...'

Trending Now

Check out the tweets below:

WHAT THE EFF HOLY SHIT??? the fact that this adorable-adorable-adorable moment happened off the screen so informally between them??? look at how he’s resting his head so cutely on her shoulders in all casualness! this is so precious?#BadeAchheLagteHain3 ? pic.twitter.com/h6vSY8XZcL — insane. (@insane_speaks) May 25, 2023

There is surely something pure and sparkling in them, that had to bring a new season casting these two <3 #BadeAchheLagteHain3 ✨ pic.twitter.com/LH1cKeoGKa — shakera •♡ (@khyalonkashehr) May 25, 2023

"Met by coincidence. Conversated by choice. Fell in love by fate" ?☕ The new tagline/ theme is perfect imo!↑#BadeAchheLagteHain3 #BALH3 #RaYaIsBack pic.twitter.com/xwJCNQYcmr — We're getting RaYa back (@zahrasarfraz16) May 20, 2023

Are youe excited for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3? We sure are. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.