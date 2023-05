Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 upcoming twist: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have returned as Priya and Ram in the third season of the show. Fans cannot get enough of the lovable jodi. It's been just a couple of days since Ram and Priya have returned to the TV screens. Both Ram and Priya are in love with other people. Unknown to them, their destinies are joined together. Time and again Ram and Priya come face to face with each other. And guess what this time, Ram will say I Love You to Priya. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 upcoming twists: Fate brings Ram and Priya closer but will they see and understand the signs?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Ram says I Love You to Priya

The channel has dropped a new promo wherein Priya is seen crying her eyes out in the washroom while Ram comes there and consoles her from the other side, believing it to be her Jaan (his mom). Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) asks her not to cry and says 'I Love You' to her. He further tells her that he will fulfil her wish and marry one day. Priya (Disha Parmar) who is listening to all of this is shocked at first and wants to tell the person on the other side of the door, the truth. But she stops as she is heartbroken and is charmed and gets carried away in her pain. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee and more: Which TOP TV shows' twists kept you hooked? Vote Now

Watch the video of Ram saying I Love You to Priya here:

Raya fans shower love on Ram and Priya's emotional moment

This scene is a Deja Vu from season two before the leap. Ram had similarly consoled Priya. The first story was loved by fans. Disha and Nakuul's fans are now looking forward to Ram and Priya's reunion eagerly. This emotional scene has tugged at the heartstrings of RaYa fans. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has been making headlines in Entertainment News every single day. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 star Nakuul Mehta dances in skirt with Jainil Mehta; netizens praise him for 'breaking barriers and stereotypes' [Watch]

Omg ??? This SP is just ???❤️

I want to sit & cry!!! #BadeAchheLagteHain3 https://t.co/karf4XzVj3 — ?'? ??????? & ??????? ?? (@iamsrkworld12) May 31, 2023

"le chal waha jo mulk tera hai, jaahil zamana dushman mera hai" "I love you Jaan" ??#BadeAchheLagteHain3 https://t.co/vT74ii36mz — Shweta? (@avocadorables0) May 31, 2023

????ah my heart! Can't wait for their first proper meeting when they get to know eachother abi tou they don't even know each other's names. N this SP!!! can't stop myself from watching it on loop❤️#BadeAchheLagteHain3 https://t.co/qOQO76qpFd — Madiha Ilahi (@IlahiMadiha) May 31, 2023

"Mere liye sirf tum hi ho iss duniya main, infact tum hi meri duniya ho" ,?

These words are so simple, beautiful & heartfelt ?!!

How these words are conveyed to the right person unknowingly, ???

Beautiful lines by the writer ??✨ @Harneetsin #BadeAchheLagteHain3 https://t.co/OeQ6cdlLmt — Jiya R ????✨ (@jiyarao048) May 31, 2023

chalo aaj fir emotional hona hai?#BadeAchheLagteHain3 — Vidhi Parmar (@vidhi1801) May 31, 2023

Imagine getting to hear your my world on the day of your breakup must be painfully https://t.co/XakfvLHCQ8 beautifully portrayed by @disha11parmar

And @NakuulMehta your voice modulation and soothing voice just takes the scene to another level❤️.#BadeAchheLagteHain3 https://t.co/XUi8Yvit48 — Bindu (@BinduVasudev) May 31, 2023

Bhai jaldi shaadi karao yaar . Bas 3 mahine hain yaar, jaldi jaldi #BadeAchheLagteHain3 — SP (@shashankcsgkp) May 31, 2023

Ram ek zimmedar beta jo pahle bhi thha aur ab bhi hain #nakulmehta #BadeAchheLagteHain3 ?? — Jay shree Ingle (@shree_ingle) May 31, 2023

Ye Dharti Ye Nadiya

Ye Raina Aur Tum ?#BadeAchheLagteHain3 https://t.co/t8sMMtqoOF — Doodleart (@Muggle_doodles) May 31, 2023

This is so lovely #BadeAchheLagteHain3 — Preeti (@preeti_7038) May 31, 2023

Such beautiful lines, spoken unknowingly, but every word reaching the right person. #BadeAchheLagteHain3 — We got RaYa back - peace1125 (@1125shm) May 31, 2023

"mere liye sirf tum hi ho iss duniya main, infact tum hi meri duniya ho" so simple yet so beautiful ?❤️#BadeAchheLagteHain3 https://t.co/vnDLEM4cak — Reshma || YJHD day? (@_Reshma_Classy) May 31, 2023

"Jab Tak woh waqt nahin ata na , mere liye thoda intezaar kar lo " ~ Ram Kapoor to his priya unknowingly ? ??!!

Aansoo pochlo..priya actually does that ??.. Thank you ☺️? These words hold such meaning and depth unknowingly ? !!

It's BEAUTIFUL ? !!!!#BadeAchheLagteHain3 https://t.co/OeQ6cdlLmt — Jiya R ????✨ (@jiyarao048) May 31, 2023

"Jab tak woh waqt nahin ata na, merey liye thora intezaar karlou" - Ram Kapoor for his Priya.

These lines have so much meaning and depth! To the writer @Harneetsin THANK YOU for these lines! Beautiful!!! Just Beautiful! #BadeAchheLagteHain3 https://t.co/6lOWfipZWn — Marium ~ M ~ Maksthetic (@Mariam2892) May 31, 2023

How cute ?? but this time atleast they should know whom they spoke to.#BadeAchheLagteHain3 https://t.co/XUi8Yvit48 — Bindu (@BinduVasudev) May 31, 2023

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar on signing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

When the news of Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta returning with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 broke out, the fans got really excited. When asked Nakuul about his first reaction to being offered the role again, Nakuul shared that he said yes within a couple of seconds. Nakuul recalled how fans would message him and come up to him and talk about how they missed Ram and Priya on TV. Disha Parmar revealed that she took about 10 minutes and said yes. Disha is expecting her first child with Rahul Vaidya. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will be a finite show.