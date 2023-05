Nakuul Mehta is back on TV screens with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. The actor has a humungous fanbase and enjoys massive popularity online as well. Nakuul Mehta started from films and moved to TV where he got a lot of love and work. He is one of the leading stars right now. Nakuul Mehta is also super active on Instagram. Apart from great acting chops, Nakuul is known for his wit, sense of humour and dashing and amazing Instagram posts. And his latest post is just amazing. Fans are praising Nakuul Mehta for breaking barriers and stereotypes. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Neil Bhatt, Hina Khan and other TV stars who grabbed attention with their amazing Instagram posts

Nakuul Mehta dances in a skirt!

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3-star is making fans go crazy and how! He has shared a video of himself dancing with dancer and performer Jainil Mehta. Nakuul Mehta joined Jainil Mehta in dancing in a skirt. The two men are seen grooving to Haawa Haawa song from Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. Nakuul and Jainil will make you want to groove with them. The actor revealed that he saw Jainil performing on Dholi Taro in New York. He was instantly drawn to his spirit and art. And Nakuul learned that Jainil enjoyed watching his show miles apart from the country. They both got together for a celebration and did so by dancing together.

Fans shower love on Nakuul Mehta for breaking stereotypes and barriers

Fans are loving Nakuul Mehta for his spirit. They are hailing the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 star for breaking the gender and dressing stereotypes and barriers. Not just Nakuul's fans but also his friends and colleagues from the industry have praised him for his reel video. From Sriti Jha, Sargun Mehta, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Mohena Kumari and more have showered Nakuul with praises and love. Nakuul's video with Jainil is going viral in entertainment news. Check out the messages Nakuul got in the comments here:

Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta is back as Ram Kapoor on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 with Disha Parmar. The show is said to be a finite one. Both the stars are doing it for the love of the audience. Nakuul and Disha quit in December last year. But after seeing the reaction of the audience to the new cast and story, the makers decided to bring back Nakuul and Disha.