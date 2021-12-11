Balika Vadhu had enjoyed an excellent run during its initial telecast, almost always emerging among the top five rated TV shows, with brilliant TRPs to certify its credentials. Now the show is set to take a big 10-year leap – pretty standard fare on Indian television to be honest and one of the oldest tricks in the book. Regardless, this has generated tremendous curiosity and buzz for Balika Vadhu 2, and the inclusion of the A-list cast has only amped up that curiosity. Shivangi Joshi, one of the biggest stars of Indian television, headlining Balika Vadhu 2, has got both the TV industry and audience buzzing with excitement, while Samriddhi Bawa and Randeep Rai joining her has also added to the interest. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Akshara CONFESSES her love to Abhimanyu as she saves him from fire

Now, as per the latest reports, the word streaming in is that another alumnus is set to join Balika Vadhu 2 after Shivangi Joshi, with said alumnus set to make a grand entry on the show, befitting the artiste's stature, which indicates that whoever it is, enjoys a high level of stardom on the small screen. It looks like the audience is in for a huge treat on Balika Vadhu 2. Also Read - TRP Report Week 48: Anupamaa retains strong grip on top spot, Udaariyaan-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lock horns for second place — here's the complete list

However, with the good, there's also some bad news. Post the leap, some of the regular faces of have quit the show, including Shiju Kataria and Sunny Pancholi, who played Premji. While Payal Shukla replaced the former, Manu Malik is apparently going to fill in for the latter, and the makers have planned his entry with a bang. So, the cat is finally out of the bag as to which Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar of Shivangi Joshi is joining her on Balika Vadhu 2. We're sure their reunion in the TV serial will only help to drive the TRPs. Also Read - Not Anupamaa or Imlie, but Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more become Most Tweeted about TV shows on Twitter in 2021