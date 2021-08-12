Balika Vadhu 2 began on August 9. The first season has been the most favourite TV serial back in 2008. The show had good TRP numbers and aired for 8 long years. The innocent kids Anandi and Jagdish had made a special place in our hearts. The show revolved around the sensitive issue of child marriage. Just like the first season, even the second season is getting all the love from the audience. Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee are still known for their roles as Anandi and Jagdish. Now, Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani have stepped into the shoes of Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee for this new season. While we all have loved the way Avika and Avinash performed in the first season, Shreya and Vansh are also being appreciated for their performance. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya hits 100M views and more

Avika and Avinash brought magic on-screen with their innocence and cute smiles. Their off-screen bond made their scenes look even better. Their cute expressions and perfect acting made Anandi and Jagdish our favourites. Shreya and Vansh have also begun well. Their acting and adorable smiles have also won our hearts. As Balika Vadhu 2 is making a place in our hearts, we thought of asking fans which pair according to them is cuter. Is it Avika Gor-Avinash Mukherjee or Shreya Patel-Vansh Sayani? Also Read - Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor shares a SHOCKING story of a fan who refused to watch the show

Vote now and let us know what you guys think. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Avika Gor said that she will be telling people to watch the new season because it’s very similar to the first one and that she has a soft corner for the show as it has changed her life. Avika said that when she was approached to become a part of the new journey in a small way, she jumped at the opportunity. She was asked whether it is difficult for her to see someone else do Anandi's role on-screen. Avika said that the feeling is the same that she had back then when she left and Pratyusha Banerjee took over as Anandi.